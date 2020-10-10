Halftime Observations: State 24, UVa 7

Coach Dave Doeren could not have drawn up a better scenario for his NC State football team during the opening 30 minutes in Charlottesville.

Okay, so maybe he would have preferred that Virginia not get into the end zone with 15 seconds left before halftime. But other than that -- and the ejection of safety Tanner Ingle for targeting -- things couldn't have gone better for the Wolfpack to this point.

Defensively, State has put a pounding on Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong, eventually sending him to the locker room with an injury. It has also capitalized on his mistakes, turning interceptions by Shyheim Battle and Joshua Pierre-Louis into points.

On the other side of the ball, the Wolfpack has had its way with the Cavaliers with Devin Leary and his crew keeping the defense off balance with a nice balance.

Run, pass, trick plays ... you name it. It's all worked.

Leary has thrown for 139 yards, freshman receiver Porter Rooks has shown why Doeren is so high on him and the backs have run for 100, including a 35-yard touchdown by Bam Knight.

State is in control so far, but the touchdown before the half means that UVa has a pulse.

In order for the Wolfpack to close this one out and come home with another road W, it can't panic because of the late score.

It has stay the course, put some pressure on the Cavaliers' backup quarterback to force him into mistakes and keep attacking on offense, because nothing will make the lead evaoprate quickly than packing the offense and getting predictable.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Kenton Gibbs at @TGIF_Kenton