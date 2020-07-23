AllWolfpack
Thayer Thomas Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Brett Friedlander

Thayer Thomas’ versatility for the NC State football team has landed him a spot on the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award.

The award is named for the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner from Notre Dame annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.

Thomas, a junior wide receiver, contributed to the Wolfpack in several different ways last season.

He was named as a first-team selection as a punt returner on Phil Steele’s preseason All-ACC team after  averaging 13.7 yards per return, third-best in the ACC and the seventh-best single season mark in school history. 

The former walkon had a 76-yarder for a touchdown in a 34-23 win against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium. 

As a receiver, Thomas was third on the team with 31 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing a pair of touchdown passes.

He becomes the third State plAyer to earn a spot on an award watch list, joining tight end Cary Angeline (John Mackey Award), kicker Christopher Dunn (Lou Groza Award) and punter Trenton Gill (Ray Guy Award).

In addition to his versatility as a football player, Thomas is also an accomplished baseball outfielder who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2019.

