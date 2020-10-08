SI.com
NC State at Virginia: How to Watch and Listen

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team will look to build on the momentum gained from last week's win at Pittsburgh when it travels to Charlotteville to play Virginia at Scott Stadiumon Saturday.

UVa is the defending Coastal Division champion and is coming off a solid, if losing, performance at Clemson last week. It's the third road game in as many weeks for coach Dave Doeren's team will face in as many weeks, a game that will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup:

How to watch

Time: Noon

Broadcast television: ACC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Announcing crew: Wes Durham, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Katie George, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh

Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN 

Saturday, Oct. 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon, ABC
Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC 

