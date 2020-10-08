NC State at Virginia: How to Watch and Listen
Brett Friedlander
The NC State football team will look to build on the momentum gained from last week's win at Pittsburgh when it travels to Charlotteville to play Virginia at Scott Stadiumon Saturday.
UVa is the defending Coastal Division champion and is coming off a solid, if losing, performance at Clemson last week. It's the third road game in as many weeks for coach Dave Doeren's team will face in as many weeks, a game that will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.
Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup:
How to watch
Time: Noon
Broadcast television: ACC Network
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Announcing crew: Wes Durham, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Katie George, sideline
How to listen
Wolfpack sports network
Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh
Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382
Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst
Live stats: gopack.com
Twitter: @Packfootball
Facebook: StatePackFootball
Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:
Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon, ABC
Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC
