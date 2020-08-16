True Freshman Adjusting Well Despite Obstacles

Because of all the veterans returning from injury, along with the young players who got unexpected experience filling in for them in 2019, the NC State football team won't be counting heavily on incoming freshmen to make significant contributions this season.

But that doesn't mean some won't get the opportunity to do so.

Although it's still too early to tell who might get on the field early and how much they'll play, since the Wolfpack didn't actually start working in pads until Saturday, coach Dave Doeren said he's been impressed with the way his newcomers have looked through the opening week of preseason camp.

"So far in practice they’ve done a nice job," Doeren said in a virtual news conference on Wednesday. "We’ve gotten them some repetitions. Again, you want to see more with the physical things that are coming, but it’s been an impressive group and you don’t have to tell times to do something.

"I think that’s the one thing that all coaches love, as we call them “one-time players.” You tell them something one time and they go do it. There’s a lot of guys in this class that are that way."

There are 17 freshmen and one junior college transfer in the Wolfpack's Class of 2020. Eight of them enrolled early to get a head start on their college careers. But even they didn't the full benefit of spring practice after it was halted after just five workouts because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Because the NCAA allows players to see action in up to four games without losing their ability to redshirt, most of this year's freshmen figure to get onto the field at some point or another this season.

Among the most likely to see action immediately are wide receiver Porter Rooks and cornerback Devin Boykin, both four-star prospects who drew praise from Doeren for their performances during the abbreviated spring.

Offensive linemen Ethan Lane and Sean Hill also got significant repetitions in those five practices. Among the freshmen just arriving for the first time, defensive tackle Davin Vann and linebacker Devon Betty are among those that stand the best chance of providing immediate help.

No matter what, if anything, they do on the field, Doeren said that this year's freshmen have already accomplished a lot because of challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Between the social distancing and other restrictions brought about by what's become known as the "new normal," the already difficult transition from high school to college has become even more complicated than ever.

And that's above and beyond what happens on the football field.

"I think you have to take your hat off to the class, not just here but with what they’ve been through," Doeren said. "So many of them (lost) their last semester of high school for the ones that weren’t early grads. Missing graduation, missing prom and missing all the things you get to do with your friends. I think all of us would say that was a great semester of high school for us, and they lost that.

"Then they enter college and our freshmen were in Wolf Village dorm and there was no one else there. Imagine being dropped off by your family and it’s ‘see you later’ and you’re the only one on campus."

With no one else to lean on, the newest members of the Wolfpack have turned to each other for support and bonding.

Doeren said that the adversity has already helped the incoming freshmen become a close-knit group.

"It’s been hard, and they’ve really, really handled it," he said. "They have really good chemistry. They look out for each other. They have a good bond that shared adversity creates."