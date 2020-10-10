SI.com
Key Players Inactive for Today's Game at UVa

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team will again be without several key players today when it takes on Virginia in Charlottesville.

While several of the names on the list of inactives announced by the team shortly before kickoff were expected -- a group that includes starting nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and starting offensive tackle Justin Witt, there are also several surprises.

Among the unexpected additions are starting defensive end Daniel Joseph and tight end Dylan Parham.

It was not specified whether Joseph and Parham are injured or are sitting the game out because of COVID-19 issues. 

Joseph, a graduate transfer from Penn State, has played 35 or more snaps in each of State's first three games. He has recorded eight tackles and is tied for the team lead with two sacks.

Though not a starter, Parham is a key member of the Wolfpack's tight end rotation and an integral part of the running game as an edge blocker. He has also contributed to the passing game with four catches for 52 yards.

State is still well-stocked at tight end with Cary Angeline handling most of the receiving chores and co-captain Dylan Autenreith serving as the primary blocker. 

Witt's spot in the lineup will be filled by Bryson Speas, who played well last week in a relief role against Pittsburgh. The offensive line will be short on depth, however, with backup tackle Tim McKay out with an injury suffered last Saturday.

On the plus side, redshirt senior defensive end Val Martin is listed as active for the first time this season today. His presence will help make up for the loss of Joseph on the defensive line.

Virginia, meanwhile, has announced that seven of its players are unavailable for following recent COVID-19 testing. The seven are currently in isolation or quarantine. According to a release, there were no new positive results from this week’s COVID-19 testing.

