Acceus Lost for Season; Ingram Still not Ready to Play

The NC State football team will begin the 2020 season without two key players that were injured during 2019.

Coach Dave Doeren announced Monday that senior linebacker Louis Acceus won't play this year for medical reasons and that his role with the team will shift to that of a student coach.

Doeren, during his first weekly media conference of the new season, also indicated that senior cornerback Chris Ingram -- who led the team with two interceptions despite missing the final six games -- is still not ready to return to action,

Unlike Acceus, the coach is hopeful that his most experienced defensive back will be able to contribute on the field at some point this fall.

"It's just kind of week-to-week with Chris," Doeren said of Ingram, who suffered a knee injury in the win against Syracuse last Oct. 10. In addition to the two picks, he also recorded 33 tackles and four pass breakups.

"Obviously with the NCAA having this really to be a zero year from an eligibility standpoint, we're just going to have to see how long it takes for Chris to get back. We certainly want him to be healthy and feel good about being out there. Until he feels that way, he won't play."

Acceus ranked fourth on the Wolfpack with 50 tackles and third in sacks with 4.5 in 2019 despite missing the final four games with an unspecified injury.

Doeren said that the 5-foot-11, 223-pound New York native's decision not to play this season is "just a continuation of what he's dealing with.

"For Louis, the best thing for him was to become a coach," Doeren said. "He's excited about that. He's been around the guys every day and brings great energy to the group and has tremendous respect from his coaches and teammates."

Acceus played in 32 games during his State career, starting nine times. He recorded 79 tackles with six tackles for losses and those 4.5 sacks.

"As much as it hurts to give up the game I love, I'm glad that I'll still be a part of the program and be out there with my brothers," Acceus said in a statement.

Although Acceus' presence on the field will be missed, it's a blow the Wolfpack should be able to withstand because of the depth and talent of its linebacking corps.

Sophomore Drake Thomas and Southern Cal transfer Vi Jones are now slated to fill the void left by Acceus with last year's leading tackler Payton Wilson and newly named team captain Isaiah Moore at the other two positions with sophomores Calvin Hart, Jaylon Scott and Seth Williams, along with true freshman Devon Betty listed as backups.

