Another Honor for QB Devin Leary

Brett Friedlander

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has received more recognition for his standout performance against Pittsburgh last Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, earning the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in a Facebook vote.

Making his first start of the season, Leary set career highs for completions, passing yards and touchdown passes by completing 28 of 44 attempts for 336 yards and four scores. He became the first State quarterback since Russell Wilson in 2009 to throw for more than 330 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Leary capped the performance by leading the Wolfpack from behind for a 30-29 road win at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Trailing by five with 1:44 remaining, he led State on an eight-play, 79-yard drive highlighted by a 13-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie with 23 yards remaining for the winning score. 

Leary and Memezie were both honored as the ACC's Quarterback of the Week and co-ACC Receiver of the Week.

Leary won this week’s Manning Award honor over BYU’s Zach Wilson and Max Duggan of TCU.

Although the new Wolfpack star wasn't on the Manning Award's preseason watch list of 30 quarterbacks from across the country, he is likely to be added when the list is expanded later in the season. Ten finalists will be selected and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

