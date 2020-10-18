Wolfpack Enters National Rankings for First Time Since 2018

The NC State football team didn't play its best game of the season in its 31-20 win against Duke on Saturday.

It was good enough, though, to get the Wolfpack into the national rankings for the first time since 2018.

Coach Dave Doeren's team debuted at No. 22 in the USAToday Coaches Poll while checking in at No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Wolfpack is off to a 4-1 start, with its only loss coming on the road to No. 20/19 Virginia Tech. One of its four victories, at Pittsburgh, was against an opponent that was ranked at the time of the game.

State's ranking is its first since the final poll of the 2018 season, when the team was ranked No. 22 in the AP poll before a loss to Wake Forest on Nov. 8.

The Wolfpack was in the polls for four weeks that season, getting as high as No. 16. It was also ranked for five weeks in 2017, topping out at No. 14.

This year's team is currently on a three-game winning streak. Next week's opponent, North Carolina, fell from No. 5 to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after Saturday's loss at Florida State.

Three other ACC teams -- No. 1 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 11 Miami -- are also included in this week's rankings.

