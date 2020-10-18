SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Wolfpack Enters National Rankings for First Time Since 2018

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team didn't play its best game of the season in its 31-20 win against Duke on Saturday.

It was good enough, though, to get the Wolfpack into the national rankings for the first time since 2018.

Coach Dave Doeren's team debuted at No. 22 in the USAToday Coaches Poll while checking in at No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Wolfpack is off to a 4-1 start, with its only loss coming on the road to No. 20/19 Virginia Tech. One of its four victories, at Pittsburgh, was against an opponent that was ranked at the time of the game.

State's ranking is its first since the final poll of the 2018 season, when the team was ranked No. 22 in the AP poll before a loss to Wake Forest on Nov. 8. 

The Wolfpack was in the polls for four weeks that season, getting as high as No. 16. It was also ranked for five weeks in 2017, topping out at No. 14.

This year's team is currently on a three-game winning streak. Next week's opponent, North Carolina, fell from No. 5 to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Top 25 after Saturday's loss at Florida State.

Three other ACC teams -- No. 1 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 11 Miami -- are also included in this week's rankings.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doeren: 'We Probably Won't Have Devin For Awhile'

NC State lost starting quarterback Devin Leary for between 4-8 weeks after he suffered a broken fibula that required surgery during the third quarter of Saturday's win against Duke. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Payton Wilson Duke Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State linebacker said about his 19-tackle, two-interception performance that helped the Wolfpack rally for a 31-20 win against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State football coach Dave Doeren said after the Wolfpack rallied in the second half for its third straight victory -- a 31-20 win against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Overcomes Mistakes, Injuries to Dump Duke

NC State overcame by far its worst first half of the season and an injury to quarterback Devin Leary to grit out a 31-20 win against Triangle rival Duke to improve to 4-1 for the season. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Duke

Live updates and analysis from NC State's first home football game in month, a rare showdown against neighboring ACC rival Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Duke Presents More Opportunities for Takeaways

An NC State defense that forced four turnovers last week at Virginia figures to have more opportunities to take the ball away today against a Duke team that has coughed the ball up 19 times in its first five games this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: Duke

Everything you need to know about Saturday's ACC matchup between NC State and Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Kenton's Keys: Duke

SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying offensive and defensive keys that could lead to a potential NC State victory against Duke on Saturday. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Dawkins Had to Keep it 100 to be No. 0

Terrell Dawkins is the first NC State football player to wear jersey No. 0, but it's an honor he had to earn by doing things the right way. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Mataeo Durant discusses Duke's Running Game

https://www.si.com/college/duke/football/duke-mataeo-durant-on-run-game

Brett Friedlander