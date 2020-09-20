SI.com
Former State DE Murchison Activated by Titans

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State defensive end Larrell Murchison, who spent Week 1 on the Tennessee Titans' inactive list, is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

Murchison was listed as active for the Titans' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A fifth-round draft pick, Murchison earned his spot on the team with a strong preseason in which he drew praise for his work ethic and ability to adjust to an unfamiliar defensive scheme.

The 6-foot-3, 291-pound All-ACC selection led State with 7.5 sacks last season.

He's not the only former Wolfpack defensive end to be activated Sunday after spending the opening week of the season on the inactive list.

Kentavius Street, who has missed most of his first two NFL seasons recovering from a serious knee injury, will also be available to make his 2020 debut for the San Francisco 49ers in their game against the New York Jets.

There are no former State players on Sunday's NFL inactive lists. Here are all the Wolfpack alumni on active rosters:

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive guard J.R. Sweezy

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback Juston Burris

Cincinnati Bengals: Quarterback Ryan Finley; Linebacker Germaine Pratt

Denver Broncos: Defensive end Bradley Chubb

Indianapolis Colts: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett; Running back Nyheim Hines; Quarterback Philip Rivers

Jacksonville Jaguars: Safety Josh Jones; Offensive Tackle Will Richardson

Las Vegas Raiders: Punter A.J. Cole III

Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive tackle Justin Jones

Minnesota Vikings: Center Garrett Bradbury

New England Patriots: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers; Offensive guard Joe Thuney

New York Giants: Defensive tackle B.J. Hill

Pittsburgh Steelers: Running back Jaylen Samuels

San Francisco 49ers: Defensive end Kentavius Street; Cornerback Dontae Johnson

Seattle Seahawks: Quarterback Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarterback Mike Glennon

Tennessee Titans: Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison

Washington Football Team: Defensive end James Smith-Williams

