Pack Pros: Russell Wilson 'Cooks' Up a Winning Recipe

Brett Friedlander

Seattle Seahawks fans, in an effort to convince their favorite team to open up its offense and allow quarterback Russell Wilson utilize the full range of his talents, popularized the hashtag "Let Russ Cook" during the offseason.

Sunday, in their 2020 opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the Seahawks did just that.

Turned loose by coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Wilson cooked up a winning recipe by completing 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to lead a 38-25 Seattle victory and highlight a productive first week of NFL action among NC State alumni.

In addition to his prolific passing, Wilson also ran the ball three times for yards.

He finished the game with 30,056 passing yards and 4,022 rushing yards in his nine-year professional career, making him only the second quarterback in NFL history to top the 30,000 passing yard and 4,000 rushing yard plateaus.

The only other player to accomplish the feat is Hall of Famer Steve Young.

“We’re going to be a tough football team to beat, and I’m excited about it,” Wilson said in a postgame video conference. “We can score a lot of points and we’ve got a lot of great players.”

Wilson wasn't the only former Wolfpack quarterback to have a big game Sunday. 

Philip Rivers competed 36 of 46 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the Indianapolis Colts. He was also intercepted twice, however, and his team lost 27-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rivers' first touchdown pass as a member of the Colts came to another State alumnus, running back Nyheim Hines, who also scored a rushing touchdown. Hines led the Colts with 28 yards on seven carries. He also caught eight passes for 45 yards.

Among the other notable Wolfpack performances in Week 1:

  • Safety Josh Jones led the Jaguars with 12 tackles in the win against the Colts.
  • Linebacker Germaine Pratt led the Cincinnati Bengals with 12 tackles in a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • Defensive tackle Justin Jones had two tackles for the Chargers, who were playing their first ever game in their new stadium.
  • Defensive end T.Y. McGill, activated from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad only Saturday, contributed a tackle, a half sack and two quarterback hurries in the Eagles' 27-17 loss to Washington.
  • Punter A.J. Cole recorded a 42.3 average on three kicks, with a long of 52 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders' 34-30 win against the Carolina Panthers.
  • Safety Juston Burris had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Among offensive linemen, center Garrett Bradbury (Vikings) and guard J.R. Sweezy (Cardinals) both started for their respective teams while tackle Will Richardson played a reserve role for the Jaguars.
  • Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (Patriots), defensive end James Smith-Williams (Washington) played but didn't record any stats. Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (Colts) and Ryan Finley (Bengals) didn't play while defensive end Kentavius Street was listed as inactive by the 49ers.  

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Wolfpack Captains no Strangers to Leadership; Moore to wear honored No. 1

In addition to being named a Wolfpack co-captain, along with center Grant Gibson, tight end Dylan Autenreith and safety Tanner Inge, junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will wear the honored No. 1 this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Football is Back and so is Tyrone Riley

No one is happier about football being back than NC State offensive lineman Tyrone Riley, who couldn't stand the thought of missing two straight seasons after having his 2019 campaign ended by injury literally before it ever began. Read more

Brett Friedlander

First Impression of Deacons Could be Deceiving

Despite Saturday's loss to Clemson, Wake Forest figures to be a confident team, with a game already under its belt to work out the kinks, when it comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack's 2020 debut next Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ex-State staffer Kenya Hunter a hot recruiter for Archie Miller at IU

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/indiana-basketball-coach-kenya-hunter-key-recruiter

Brett Friedlander

Eagles Elevate T.Y. McGill to Active Roster for Opener

With two defensive linemen out with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles have recalled former NC State defensive end T.Y. McGill for their season opening game against Washington on Sunday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Guidelines for Postponement of Games, Cancellation of Season

According to the ACC's guidelines announced by the league's board of directors, football teams must have an "adequate" number of players available from it's original full roster in order to play, including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Postponement Could Potentially Impact Wolfpack

Virginia Tech's game against Virginia next Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak among the Hokies. That will make the NC State game on Sept. 26 the Hokies' 2010 season opener ... that is, if Tech is ready to play. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA committee plans to propose Nov. 21 start date for CBKB season

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/college-basketball-oversight-committees-update-plans-to-propose-nov-21-start-date-for-2020-21-season/

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Ace Rodón Close to Return for White Sox

Former NC State star Carlos Rodón has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 because of a shoulder issue. But if things go well in a simulated game on Monday, he could be ready to return to help the Chicago White Sox during the MLB stretch run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Updates on COVID-19 Team Cases Should Not Be Kept Private

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/08/oklahoma-football-coronavirus-cases-lincoln-riley

Brett Friedlander