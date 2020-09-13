SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Eagles Elevate T.Y. McGill to Active Roster for Opener

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State defensive end T.Y. McGill has been elevated from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad to the NFL team's active roster for Sunday's season opener against Washington.

The sixth-year veteran, who played two games for the Eagles in 2018, was signed by Philadelphia as a free agent on Aug. 26. He was then waived at the NFL's roster cutdown deadline before being brought back to the practice squad.

Under new NFL roster rules, brought about because of the coronavirus, teams are allowed to call up two player from their practice squad for each game to expand their active rosters to 55 players.

McGill and offensive guard Sua Opeta were the two players for Sunday's game.

Both can automatically be returned to the practice squad without having to be placed on waivers first on Monday. However, a team can only do that with a player twice. After two times, a player must sign an active roster contract and be counted against the 53.

McGill was chosen for the elevation because defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral and hamstring injuries) and defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) are both listed as out for the game.

In addition to his previous stint with the Eagles, the 6-0, 299-pound McGill has also played in regular season games with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

A four-year starter for the Wolfpack, McGill finished his career college career with 120 tackles and 10 sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Guidelines for Postponement of Games, Cancellation of Season

According to the ACC's guidelines announced by the league's board of directors, football teams must have an "adequate" number of players available from it's original full roster in order to play, including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Postponement Could Potentially Impact Wolfpack

Virginia Tech's game against Virginia next Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak among the Hokies. That will make the NC State game on Sept. 26 the Hokies' 2010 season opener ... that is, if Tech is ready to play. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA committee plans to propose Nov. 21 start date for CBKB season

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/college-basketball-oversight-committees-update-plans-to-propose-nov-21-start-date-for-2020-21-season/

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Ace Rodón Close to Return for White Sox

Former NC State star Carlos Rodón has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 because of a shoulder issue. But if things go well in a simulated game on Monday, he could be ready to return to help the Chicago White Sox during the MLB stretch run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Updates on COVID-19 Team Cases Should Not Be Kept Private

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/08/oklahoma-football-coronavirus-cases-lincoln-riley

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Will be Watching, Scouting Wake Forest Opener

With an extra week to prepare for their season opener against Wake Forest, NC State's coaches and players plan to use the broadcast of the Deacons' game against Clemson on Saturday as an opportunity to scout their upcoming opponent. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State 'Hits All its Marks' With 2021 FB Recruiting Class

While NC State's 2021 football recruiting class didn't make Sports Illustrated's All-American's national top 25, it came close -- and the Wolfpack still has a chance at sneaking into the rankings with several potential additions. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Despite Challenges, Beck has Wolfpack Offense on Track

NC State's new offensive coordinator Tim Beck has been forced to overcome some difficult circumstances in installing his system, but he's happy with how the Wolfpack has progressed with a week to go before its season opener. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC's NCAA Tournament Plan Not Likely to Happen

A plan proposed by the ACC's 15 men's basketball coaches to include all eligible teams in the 2021 NCAA tournament might have its merits, but according to a high-ranking NCAA official, no format changes are currently under consideration. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Sam Hunt Gets Coaching Job at NC A&T

Former NC State sharpshooter and graduate assistant Sam Hunt has been hired as a full-time assistant basketball coach at NC A&T, the school for which he played before transferring to the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander