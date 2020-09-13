Eagles Elevate T.Y. McGill to Active Roster for Opener

Former NC State defensive end T.Y. McGill has been elevated from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad to the NFL team's active roster for Sunday's season opener against Washington.

The sixth-year veteran, who played two games for the Eagles in 2018, was signed by Philadelphia as a free agent on Aug. 26. He was then waived at the NFL's roster cutdown deadline before being brought back to the practice squad.

Under new NFL roster rules, brought about because of the coronavirus, teams are allowed to call up two player from their practice squad for each game to expand their active rosters to 55 players.

McGill and offensive guard Sua Opeta were the two players for Sunday's game.

Both can automatically be returned to the practice squad without having to be placed on waivers first on Monday. However, a team can only do that with a player twice. After two times, a player must sign an active roster contract and be counted against the 53.

McGill was chosen for the elevation because defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral and hamstring injuries) and defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) are both listed as out for the game.

In addition to his previous stint with the Eagles, the 6-0, 299-pound McGill has also played in regular season games with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

A four-year starter for the Wolfpack, McGill finished his career college career with 120 tackles and 10 sacks.

