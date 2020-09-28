SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Noon Kickoff for Oct. 10 Game at UVA

Brett Friedlander

It appears as though NC State is back to being a Not Ready For Primetime Player when it comes to game times assigned by the ACC.

Because after starting the new season with two straight night games at home against Wake Forest and on the road against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack has been returned to its familiar early kickoff spot. Its game at Virginia on Oct. 10 will be the second in a row with a noon starting time, according to the schedule announced by the conference on Monday.

The game will be televised, as has been the case with the previous three, by the ACC Network.

State will also play at Pittsburgh at noon on the ACCN this Saturday.

Here's a look at the full ACC schedule with game times and network designations for the weekend of Oct. 9-10:

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon, ABC
NC State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doeren: Martin Injury Was a 'Scary Moment'

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided an update on injured players Kahlid Martin, who is back with the team after spending Saturday night in a Roanoke hospital, and Teshaun Smith, who will miss the rest of the season

Brett Friedlander

'Old Man' Rivers Turns 400 ... Touchdowns, That Is

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers passed several career milestones on Sunday, including his 400th NFL touchdown pass in leading the Indianapolis Colts to a win against the New York Jets while Russell Wilson also continued his assault on the NFL record book. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Khalid Martin Being Released from Hospital

NC State redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin suffered an apparent neck injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Virginia Tech and had to be taken from the field by ambulance. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Finishes 2020 With a Bang

Former NC State shortstop fell short of the National League batting title, but he finished a strong 2020 season with one final big game for the Washington Nationals. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Isaiah Moore Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State linebacker and co-captain Isaiah Moore had to say about his team's performance in Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ricky Person Jr. Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State junior running back Ricky Person Jr. said about his team's performance during a virtual conference with the media following Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: Bad Night at Blacksburg

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Finds Strength From Injured Teammate Martin

NC State's football players were understanably concerned about injured teammate Khalid Martin as medical personnel treated him for what appeared to be a serious injury. But even as he was lifted into an ambulance, Martin was more concerned about them than himself. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: Virginia Tech 45, State 24

NC State strutted into Lane Stadium brimming with a confidence boosted by the fact that it would be facing a depleted Virginia Tech team only to limp home after suffering a 45-24 beatdown at the hands of the shorthanded Hokies. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State football coach Dave Doeren had to say during a postgame media conference following the Wolfpack's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander