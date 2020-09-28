Noon Kickoff for Oct. 10 Game at UVA

It appears as though NC State is back to being a Not Ready For Primetime Player when it comes to game times assigned by the ACC.

Because after starting the new season with two straight night games at home against Wake Forest and on the road against Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack has been returned to its familiar early kickoff spot. Its game at Virginia on Oct. 10 will be the second in a row with a noon starting time, according to the schedule announced by the conference on Monday.

The game will be televised, as has been the case with the previous three, by the ACC Network.

State will also play at Pittsburgh at noon on the ACCN this Saturday.

Here's a look at the full ACC schedule with game times and network designations for the weekend of Oct. 9-10:

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon, ABC

NC State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

