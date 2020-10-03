Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Pittsburgh

So which NC State team shows up today at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh?

Is it the one that looked so promising, especially on offense, in an opening week win against Wake Forest? Or was it the Wolfpack that was manhandled at Virginia Tech last Saturday in a performance that was hauntingly familiar to those of the disappointing 2019 season?

The answer to those questions will go a long way toward determining the direction for the rest of this unusual 2020 season.

Win or lose against the 24th-ranked Panthers, State needs to give a better accounting of itself than it did in Blacksburg. Two things going in its favor are the return of key defensive players Payton Wilson and Tanner Ingle from injury. The linebacker and safety ranked 1-2 on the team in tackles last season and can't help but be an improvement to a defense that allowed 300-plus yards on the ground and 45 points last week.

Offensively, Devin Leary is expected to make his first start of the season after being set back by excessive contract tracing during the postseason.

His 12 of 16 effort with two touchdown drives after relieving Bailey Hockman midway through the third quarter against the Hokies is an encouraging sign. But regardless of who plays quarterback, it's going to be up to State's veteran offensive line to get the job done against a formidable Pitt defensive front for the Wolfpack to have any chance at winning this game.

While you're waiting for kickoff, here is some pregame reading from our coverage this week to keep you busy:

Wolfpack Kickoff: Everything you need to know about today's game

Wilson, Ingle Will Be Available Against Pitt

Payton Wilson Ready For Some 'Meat and Potatoes Football'

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Scouting Report

Pitt QB Pickett has Grown up Since First Start vs. Wolfpack