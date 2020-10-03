SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Pittsburgh

Brett Friedlander

So which NC State team shows up today at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh?

Is it the one that looked so promising, especially on offense, in an opening week win against Wake Forest? Or was it the Wolfpack that was manhandled at Virginia Tech last Saturday in a performance that was hauntingly familiar to those of the disappointing 2019 season?

The answer to those questions will go a long way toward determining the direction for the rest of this unusual 2020 season.

Win or lose against the 24th-ranked Panthers, State needs to give a better accounting of itself than it did in Blacksburg. Two things going in its favor are the return of key defensive players Payton Wilson and Tanner Ingle from injury. The linebacker and safety ranked 1-2 on the team in tackles last season and can't help but be an improvement to a defense that allowed 300-plus yards on the ground and 45 points last week.

Offensively, Devin Leary is expected to make his first start of the season after being set back by excessive contract tracing during the postseason. 

His 12 of 16 effort with two touchdown drives after relieving Bailey Hockman midway through the third quarter against the Hokies is an encouraging sign. But regardless of who plays quarterback, it's going to be up to State's veteran offensive line to get the job done against a formidable Pitt defensive front for the Wolfpack to have any chance at winning this game.

While you're waiting for kickoff, here is some pregame reading from our coverage this week to keep you busy:

Wolfpack Kickoff: Everything you need to know about today's game

Wilson, Ingle Will Be Available Against Pitt

Payton Wilson Ready For Some 'Meat and Potatoes Football'

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Scouting Report

Pitt QB Pickett has Grown up Since First Start vs. Wolfpack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 3 at Pittsburgh

Everything you need to know about NC State's ACC football matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pitt QB Pickett has Grown up Since First Start vs. Wolfpack

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was a true freshman seeing his first significant college action the last time he faced NC State in 2017. This time, he's the confident veteran leader of an undefeated team ranked 24th in the nation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Scoot Henderson Blog: Recruitment, Fall League, Leadership and More

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/basketball/scoot-henderson-kell-2022-point-guard-blog-recruiting

Brett Friedlander

NC State at Pittsburgh: How to Watch and Listen

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup between NC State and Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Kenton's Keys: Pittsburgh

SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying offensive and defensive keys that could lead to a potential NC State victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday

Kenton Gibbs

Rodón, White Sox Falter in Deciding Game

Former NC State ace Carlos Rodón came out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in the decising game of their best-of-three playoff series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, but he failed to record an out in his team's season-ending loss. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Different is This Wolfpack Team?

NC State's players insist that this year's team is a vastly different group from the one that went 4-8 in 2019. But how different is it really? Saturday's game at Pittsburgh will go a long way toward finding out. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Wilson, Ingle Will Be Available Against Pitt

NC State football coach Dave Doeren said Thursday that linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Tanner Ingle will be return from injury to play against Pittsburgh on Saturday, but he still isn't ready to name a starting quarterback. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Pittsburgh

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs look back at NC State's loss at Virginia Tech last Saturday and ahead to this week's game at Pittsburgh in this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Payton Wilson Ready For Some 'Meat and Potatoes Football'

After playing two straight games against uptempo offenses to start the new season, State will see a more traditional, smashmouth style of game against the 24th ranked Panthers of coach Pat Narduzzi. Read more

Brett Friedlander