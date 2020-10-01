NC State at Pittsburgh: How to Watch and Listen
Brett Friedlander
The NC State football team will look to bounce back from last week's loss at Virginia Tech when it travels to Pennsylvania to play Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday.
The Wolfpack will have its hands full with the 24th-ranked Panthers, who are the second ranked opponent coach Dave Doeren's team will face in as many weeks. The game will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.
Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup:
How to watch
Time: Noon
Broadcast television: ACC Network
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Announcing crew: Wes Durham, play-by-play; Roddy Jones, analyst; Eric Wood, sideline
How to listen
Wolfpack sports network
Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh
Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382
Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst
Live stats: gopack.com
Twitter: @Packfootball
Facebook: StatePackFootball
Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:
North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m., Regional Sports Networks
Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network
