NC State at Pittsburgh: How to Watch and Listen

The NC State football team will look to bounce back from last week's loss at Virginia Tech when it travels to Pennsylvania to play Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday.

The Wolfpack will have its hands full with the 24th-ranked Panthers, who are the second ranked opponent coach Dave Doeren's team will face in as many weeks. The game will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup:

How to watch

Time: Noon

Broadcast television: ACC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Announcing crew: Wes Durham, play-by-play; Roddy Jones, analyst; Eric Wood, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh

Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 p.m., Regional Sports Networks

Virginia at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network

