Key Players Inactive for Pittsburgh Game

Brett Friedlander

There are some important names missing from NC State's active list for today's game at Pittsburgh.

Some, such as cornerback Chris Ingram, who is still rehabbing an injury from last season, and safeties Khalid Martin (hip) and Rakeim Ashford (sounder), who were hurt this season, aren't surprises.

Others, however, are a surprise. And their absence could have a major impact on the Wolfpack's chances against the 24th-ranked Panthers.

The most prominent players not with the team at Pitt for undisclosed reasons are starting offensive tackle Justin Witt, starting nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and fellow nickel Jalen Frazier.

Because the Wolfpack is so thin in the secondary, wide receiver Max Fisher has been moved to safety and will switch numbers from 82 to Teshaun Smith's old 22. Smith will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The other players missing from the active list submitted by the team about 30 minutes before kickoff are safety Nehki Meredith, wide receiver Jalen Coit, wide receiver Christopher toudle, tight end Ezmedi Udoh, defensive tackle Davin Vann, defensive tackle Val Martin, offensive linemen Patrick Matan and Anthony Carter Jr., and wide receiver Joshua Crabtree.

On the positive side, linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Tanner Ingle -- the top two tacklers from last season who both missed last week's game at Virginia Tech -- are dressed and expected to play against Pitt.

