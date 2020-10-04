Emeka Emezie Postgame Press Conference

Emeka Emezie has been his own worst critic since taking over as NC State's top pass catching threat last season.

He led the Wolfpack in receptions in 2019 but considered it a disappointment. He changed numbers back from 3 to his original 86 as motivation and pushed himself to improve during individual workouts over the summer.

Saturday at Pittsburgh, Emezie's efforts paid off in a big way. He caught seven passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns -- including the game winner with 23 seconds remaining to lead the Wolfpack to a 30-29 win against the 24th-ranked Panthers.

Here's what the senior had to say after what was arguably the most significant performance of his State career:

How did you develop such a strong chemistry with quarterback Devin Leary?

"It’s crazy because back in the summer when we couldn’t come in for two weeks, we just ran routes with each other every single day. It was probably 100 degrees and I’d come out in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, and he’d be out in long sleeves. We would just make it as hard as possible in situations like that and in practice everyday we just go at it and try to get everything perfect. It’s always been there. We’ve always just worked so hard together."

Devin said you were frustrated because of your limited role in the first two games. What changed today that got you more involved?

"We were running the ball a lot. I was doing everything the team needed, but I just felt like I could help the team a little bit more. I’ve worked really hard. I just want to do good for this team. I just want to have an impact for this team, so I’ve worked really, really hard.

"It was tough because I just felt like it wasn’t paying off, all the work I did in the offseason and everything. I just had to talk to the right people; coach Thunder, coach McDonald, my mom, my girlfriend, everybody. They just helped me so much to get to where I am right now. When my opportunity came I was blessed to make the catch."

How much fun it is to be a part of a passing game that had so much vertical success?

"It’s amazing. Coach (Tim) Beck really harped on that. He was just like ‘we’re going to throw the ball deep. I just feel that every single receiver that plays really got the deep ball. That’s one of our specialities, just being able to make all of those deep balls today was huge just going down the game. The two-minute drive, we do that in practice everyday so it was amazing to finish it out like that."

Descibe your game-winning touchdown catch

"That wasn’t even supposed to be the play, really. Devin saw something that he liked, so he went up to coach and he was like ‘let’s do that.’ Just coach having faith in him and him having faith in me, that was really just a blessing right there, especially during that point in the game. We all had faith in each other, so for all that to happen is such a blessing."

How much does it help the confidence of the entire offense to have a quarterback that can deliver the ball like Leary?

First with him, he’s just so confident in himself. He’s a confident player when we come out to practice and stuff like that. In the two-minute drive he was just so calm. It’s really good to see from your quarterback. You just get calm too. It’s like ‘alright, whatever.’ He knew where to go with the ball. He did his reads and everything. It was really, really confident for all of us."

Did you know that Leary had a performance like this in him?

"We believe in all our guys to be honest. Devin has always had it. He’s always had it. I’ve always believed in him. I believe in all our players; the whole O-line, the running backs, Thayer (Thomas) on the fourth down, Devin Carter, Cary (Angeline), everybody, the defense as well. It’s just having confidence in all the players. Devin played really well today. He was just poised, and we do that in practice every single day, the two-minute drill. I mean, this is nothing new."

Was the game-winning touchdown the biggest play of your career?

"Probably. I would probably say so. There’s just too many plays. I feel like every single play of my life is the biggest play. Going back to the offseason, that’s really where the biggest plays happen. Nobody is reaching out to you when it’s hot. You’ve just got to go out and do it. You’re losing 10 pounds a day. I feel like those are where the biggest plays come from, so when you get in the game it is so easy because you’ve just done it so many times. But yeah, in a game I feel like that’s probably it."