Alim McNeill Postgame Press Conference

Prior to the start of the season, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic ranked NC State nose tackle Alim McNeill as one of the freakiest athletes in college football.

Saturday, he showed why.

With Virginia gaining momentum and threatening to get back into contention early in the fourth quarter, McNeill batted a pass from quarterback Lindell Stone high into the air, caught the rebound and rumbled 18 yards untouched into the end zone for the touchdown that sealed the Wolfpack's 38-21 victory against the Cavaliers.

Here's what the 320-pound junior had to say after the triumphant moment that earned him the honor of putting his name on State's new "Turnover Bone:"

"We’re nowhere near where we want to be obviously, but as each week goes we're growing better and better together. Once we reach our peak, where we want to be, it’s going to be scary. Y'all are definitely seeing us become one of those top-tier defenses."

What is the source of the defense's growing confidence?

"Practice. The way we play is the way we practice. It’s the same stuff. We had the dog bone and stuff like that today. That swagger is what brings fun to the game. We’re always going to play with that. You’re never going to see us without that."

What is the secret to the defense's success in goal line situations?

"When you’ve got somebody like Joshua (Harris), you just kind of expect it. I don’t think anyone in the country can move Joshua out of the way by themselves. We know they’re not going to run it slam up the middle, so they’re going to try to bounce it out. We’ve got big ends in there. I was at end, Savion Jackson was the other end. We had no problem trying to get through the B gaps and the tackles. When you’ve got somebody like Joshua in there, the confidence level is through the roof."

What happened on your pick six?

"It was crazy. I had told coach (Tony) Gibson right before going to halftime, ‘when we come back, I’m going to catch a pick six.’ I was just talking crazy, but that’s exactly what happened. I was like ‘did this really just happen?’ I was celebrating in the end zone like ‘that just happened.’ It was fun. I was glad I was able to tip the ball, add some points to the scoreboard and help contribute to the win."

How big of a moment was the goal line stand for both the defense and the offense?

"For the defense, it’s a pride thing for us. They are one yard from in and they are a college football offense and they can’t score on us. We take pride in that. It gives energy to the team when we get a fourth-and-goal stop. The offense comes out firing and blazing just like we were when we were on the field. The energy transfers over. We definitely pride ourselves in those goal line stops. If we can stop a college football offense at the one-yard line, then we are doing something right."

How big of a momentum swing was your pick six?

"I think it was huge. The sideline for Virginia, we could notice it, they were kind of down for a little bit. They were just like ‘oh, man.’ When you see that in a team, that’s when you attack. That’s when you start going forward and that’s exactly what we did."

