All Wolfpack's Preseason All-ACC Ballot

Brett Friedlander

Saturday's announcement that NC State has been cleared to resume preseason practice is the most promising sign yet that the Wolfpack -- of anyone else, for that matter -- will actually be playing college football in 2020.

Another harbinger of the season to come is the preseason All-ACC ballot that popped into my inbox from the league office on Saturday.

It didn't take long to fill it out, since I'd already submitted one about a month ago for the team selected by fellow ACC site publishers in the Sports Illustrated network. 

The only changes that were necessary were those to replace the four players that have opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic -- Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Miami defensive end Greg Rosseau and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.

So without further ado, here's my ballot (discussion is encouraged, so feel free to agree or disagree with my picks by posting them in the comment section):

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

RB: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

RB: Javian Hawkins (Louisville)

WR: TuTu Atwell (Louisville)

WR: Tamorrion Terry (Florida State)

WR: Dazz Newsome (UNC)

TE: Brevan Jordan (Miami)

All-purpose back: Michael Carter Jr. (UNC)

OT: Jackson Carman (Clemson)

OT: Ben Petrula (Boston College)

OG: Leticus Smith (Virginia Tech)

OG: Joe Sculthorpe (NC State)

C: Jimmy Morrissey (Pittsburgh)

Defense

DE: Boogie Basham (Wake Forest)

DE: Chris Rumph (Duke)

DT: Marvin Wilson (Florida State)

DT: Tyler Davis (Clemson)

LB: Max Richardson (Boston College)

LB: Chazz Surratt (UNC)

LB: Rayshard Ashby (Virginia Tech)

CB: Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

CB: Derion Kendrick (Clemson)

S: Andre Cisco (Syracuse)

S: Paris Ford (Pittsburgh)

Special teams

PK: Christopher Dunn (NC State)

P: Trenton Gill (NC State)

Specialist: Damond Philyaw-Johnson (Duke)

Presason Player of the Year: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

