AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

'New' Leary Takes Command For Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The quarterback that will start the 2020 football season for NC State is the same one that finished 2019 for the Wolfpack.

Devin Leary, however, isn't the same quarterback he was a year ago.

A summer of hard work made all the more challenging by the limitations of the coroanvirus pandemic, along with the vote of confidence he received from coach Dave Doeren have helped the redshirt sophomore become a more commanding presence both on the field and in the locker room as State begins its preseason preparations.

"He is definitely more confident," Doeren said in a post-practice Zoom conference earlier this week. "He knows his teammates believe in him. He knows his coaches believe in him. He’s not walking around like ‘I’ve got to prove myself no matter what every day. If I throw one bad pass I’m out.’ 

"I think he’s very comfortable, but he drives hard. He’s as hard on himself as anybody is. We have to be careful that way with him. All the experience he had and all the reps that he had, I think (he's) grown a lot to this point."

Leary began last season third on the depth chart and had to wait his turn as as both Matthew McKay and Bailey Hockman got their shot at the starting job.

He finally got his chance late in the first quarter of a loss at Boston College on Oct. 9 and held onto it through the final five games.

Although the Wolfpack lost them all and Leary's numbers weren't impressive -- he completed only 48.1 percent of his passes for 1,219 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions -- the experience he got under game conditions was invaluable nevertheless.

"It was huge, just getting those in-game repetitions," Leary said. "It just helped me become more comfortable in the game, get more comfortable with the pace of the game as well. 

"It’s just learning from everything that I can from last year, being able to take everything that I learned off and on the field and being able to enhance my game even more for this upcoming season."

Leary's education as a quarterback didn't stop with the final game.

Even though spring practice was cut short after just five workouts because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the former New Jersey high school Player of the Year continued to hone his skills by throwing with his receivers whenever he could and by working with quarterback guru Malcolm Bell.

"I had a really good opportunity just to work with him and pick his brain a little bit," Leary said. "He's worked with multiple quarterbacks that play in the ACC. We just focused on little short things such as quickening up my throwing motion, footwork things, typical quarterback stuff. It was really good to work with him."

While Leary's mechanics and decision-making skills are still a work in progress, his arm strength is already on full display.

According to former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, who is now a college football analyst, there's more to Leary's potential than just the ability to throw the ball a long way downfield and into tight windows.

"He just has something to him you just can't coach, just intangibles, great tenacity," Boyd said. "That's what I like about him."

That 'It factor" is something his teammates have already noticed though the opening stages of preseason practice.

"You can tell he’s more confident this year," running back Zonovan Knight said. "Last year you could tell that he was stressing over trying to prove himself to the coaches. This year it’s more natural. You can tell the difference that confidence makes on people over the course of a year."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Warren's Hot Hand Finally Cools Against Former Team

After scoring 119 points his first three games of the NBA restart, former NC State star TJ Warren finally cooled off for the Indiana Pacers in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the team that traded him for cash considerations last offseason. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Breaking Down NC State's Revised 2020 Football Schedule

Notes and observations on NC State's revised football schedule, which is now set to begin -- coronavirus permitting -- on September 12 at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Colts QB Depth Among NFL's Best Thanks to Wolfpack Alumni

The potential for friction in the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room is high after Philip Rivers was signed to take Jacoby Brissett's starting job. But the two are making the situation work, in part because of their shared NC State background. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Philip Rivers Is as Fired Up as Ever as Prepares for his Indy debut

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Open Revised 2020 Football Schedule At Virginia Tech

Assuming everything goes as planned -- and there's still no guarantee that will happen -- coach Dave Doeren's team will kick off 2020 at Virginia Tech

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Numbers Game: Who's Wearing What This Season

Seventeen returning NC State football players have switched to new numbers this season. Here's the list, along with the numbers assigned to all the Wolfpack's incoming freshmen and transfers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI All-American Ranks Cedric Seabrough Among Nation's Top 10 TE Recruits

NC State commit Cedric Seabrough of Swansboro High School in Georgia has been ranked by Sports Illustrated All-American as the No. 6 H-tight end prospect nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Opt Outs For All-In Wolfpack as Preseason Camp Begins

While a growing number of players nationwide have decided to sit out the 2020 season because of concerns over COVID-19, all 123 players in NC State's football program were in uniform and on the practice field for the first day of preseason camp, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Warren's Scoring Binge Reaches Record Proportions

Former NC State star T.J. Warren set an Indiana Pacers franchise record for most points scored over a three-game stretch by hitting for 32 points in a win against the Orlando Magic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: 'It's Great to be Coaching Football Again'

Excitement was in the air, despite precautions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, as the NC State football team returned to the field for the first time since spring practice was halted in March. Read more

Brett Friedlander