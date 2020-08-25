SI.com
Roman Gabriel Elected to National QB Hall of Fame

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State quarterback Roman Gabriel is still waiting for a long overdue call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In the meantime, his accomplishments at both the college and professional levels are at least being recognized by someone.

Last week, the National Quarterback Club announced that Gabriel has earned induction into the National Quarterback Hall of Fame. He will be honored, along with fellow Class of 2020 members James Harris, Kurt Warner and Doug Williams, at a dinner in Scottsdale, Ariz., in February.

A two-time All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year, Gabriel finished his career with the Wolfpack having set 22 school and nine conference passing records. In his three seasons at State, he threw for 2,961 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushed for 15 more.

His No. 18 has been retired by State.

When the ACC announced its 50th Anniversary team in 2003, Gabriel was among those selected as top 50 players in conference history.

After his graduation in 1962, Gabriel was taken No. 1 overall in the AFL draft and No. 2 overall by the NFL. He went on to play 16 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

Although his numbers seem pedestrian by today's standards, Gabriel was the league's most prolific passer of his era. He was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1969 and was selected to six Pro Bowls. 

At 6-foot-4, 225-pound, his size and ability to run the ball helped him redefine the quarterback position.

Gabriel finished his career passing for over 29,000 yards and 201 touchdowns. He is the only quarterback from his era to still be ranked high in the "lowest interception percentage" category in NFL passing statistics. 

He still holds the Rams' franchise career records for touchdown passes (154), passes attempted (3,313), and wins by a starting quarterback (74).

While he's not yet been given a place in Canton, Gabriel is already a member of both the college football and NC State athletic halls of fame.

