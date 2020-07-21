OG Prospect Lyndon Cooper Commits to Wolfpack

NC State added another big piece to its 2021 football recruiting class with the commitment Monday of offensive guard prospect Lyndon Cooper.

That's big, as in 6-foot-3, 315 pounds.

The solidly built native of Carrollton, Ga., whose stock is rising rapidly, chose the Wolfpack over ACC Atlantic Division rival Syracuse and fellow finalist schools East Carolina, Charlotte, Troy and Texas State.

Cooper becomes the third offensive lineman to pledge to coach Dave Doeren's program during the current recruiting cycle. He joins tackle Jaleel Davis of Richmond High School in Rockingham and center Thornton Gentry of Chapin High School in South Carolina.

Doeren and lead recruiter John Garrison first began contacting Cooper in early March, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the crisis stage that brought about the restrictions on recruiting.

He was offered a scholarship on May 26 and although he was unable to take an official visit to State's campus, he and his mother came to Raleigh for a virtual visit guided via FaceTime by Garrison and recruiting coordinator Merci Falaise.

Cooper was clearly impressed with what he saw. And by the Wolfpack staff.

"The facilities are state-of-the-art. They're really nice," he said after the visit last month. "I didn't get to go inside the locker room or anything, but the school part and everything else is really nice.

"It definitely changed my views, knowing the city and all the opportunities around I can have. I want to go to school for business and real estate and (Raleigh) is an up-and-coming city with the technology and all that type of stuff. Just seeing that changed my mind about the school and how it would feel if I was to come to NC State."

