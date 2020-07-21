AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

OG Prospect Lyndon Cooper Commits to Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

NC State added another big piece to its 2021 football recruiting class with the commitment Monday of offensive guard prospect Lyndon Cooper.

That's big, as in 6-foot-3, 315 pounds.

The solidly built native of Carrollton, Ga., whose stock is rising rapidly, chose the Wolfpack over ACC Atlantic Division rival Syracuse and fellow finalist schools East Carolina, Charlotte, Troy and Texas State.

Cooper becomes the third offensive lineman to pledge to coach Dave Doeren's program during the current recruiting cycle. He joins tackle Jaleel Davis of Richmond High School in Rockingham and center Thornton Gentry of Chapin High School in South Carolina.

Doeren and lead recruiter John Garrison first began contacting Cooper in early March, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the crisis stage that brought about the restrictions on recruiting.

He was offered a scholarship on May 26 and although he was unable to take an official visit to State's campus, he and his mother came to Raleigh for a virtual visit guided via FaceTime by Garrison and recruiting coordinator Merci Falaise.

Cooper was clearly impressed with what he saw. And by the Wolfpack staff.

"The facilities are state-of-the-art. They're really nice," he said after the visit last month. "I didn't get to go inside the locker room or anything, but the school part and everything else is really nice.

"It definitely changed my views, knowing the city and all the opportunities around I can have. I want to go to school for business and real estate and (Raleigh) is an up-and-coming city with the technology and all that type of stuff. Just seeing that changed my mind about the school and how it would feel if I was to come to NC State."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SIAA All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Has Wolfpack in His Top 5

Zyun Reeves, a three-star defensive defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville has narrowed his college choices to a top five and NC State is among them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI Publishers Select 2020 Pre-Season All ACC Team

Punter Trenton Gill was the only NC State player to earn a spot on the preseason All-ACC team chosen by the publishers of the Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

It was a quiet Sunday at the plate for the three NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. But defensively, Austin Murr got a different perspective of his game in Wisconsin. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five-star Hoop Prospect Matthew Cleveland to Commit on Tuesday

Matthew Cleveland, a five-star wing from Pace Academy in Atlanta, plans to annouce his college decision on Tuesday. NC State is among his five finalist schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Basketball Commit Terquavion Smith is the Real Deal

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith, an NC State basketball commit from Farmville Central High School, put on another scoring show this weekend at the Big Shots Hoops Nationals in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: DE Travali Price

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today, it's defensive end Travali Price. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr got back over the .300, Jose Torres drove in two more runs while DeAngelo Giles got the night off Saturday among NC State baseball players in summer college wood bat league action. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Hoop Commit Terquavion Smith Off to Another Hot Tourney Start

Just as he did last week in Myrtle Beach, Class of 2021 NC State basketball commit Terquavion Smith is scoring at a high rate for his club team at a tournament in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Julian Gray

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of 11 committed recruits named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team watch list and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's WR Julian Gray. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack Commit McLaughlin Earns High Ranking from SI All-American

NC State commit Aaron McLaughlin's status as an elite quarterback prospect has been solidified by his selection as one of the top 10 high school players at his position in the Class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-America. Read more

Brett Friedlander