Wolfpack Turning Attention to 2023 Football Recruits

NC State has received commitments from 15 football recruits in the current cycle and has extended scholarship offers to numerous members of the Class of 2022.

But proving that you can never get involved with a player too early, Coach Dave Doeren and his staff are already looking even farther down the road in search for top talent.

At least six players preparing to start their sophomore year in high school have reported receiving offers from the Wolfpack.

The latest is John Walker, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla., who announced the Wolfpack's interest in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Walker is a highly-touted prospect tho was credited with 23 tackles and three sacks as a freshman last year. In addition to the Wolfpack, he already holds offers from a who's who of college football -- Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Florida State and Miami, just to name a few.

Other confirmed State offers among the Class of 2023 include:

Brandon Inniss, a 5-11, 179-pound wide receiver from University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Offered all the way back in April 2019, Inness already has an impressive prep resume, having caught 24 passes for 605 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman in 2019 and 27 for 520 yards and seven scores while playing varsity as an eighth grader.

Caleb Downs, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga., whose father Gary played running back at State and in the NFL, and whose older brother is currently a wide receiver at North Carolina. He was offered in November 2019.

Tad Hudson, a 6-3, 195-pound pro style quarterback from Hough High School in Cornelius who also received his offer last November. Hudson threw for 576 yards and eight touchdowns last season for a team that features two 2021 State commits -- defensive backs Mario Love Jr. and Sean Brown.

Samel Singleton, a 6-0, 185-pound running back from Fleming Island High School in Orange Park, Fla. Singleton rushed for 751 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging over six yards per carry last season. He received his offer in April.

And Chris Lawson Jr., a 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver from Northwood High School in Pittsboro who caught 36 balls for 571 yards and four touchdowns in his freshman season, a performance that earned him a Wolfpack offer in May.

