Defensive End Zyun Reeves Chooses Wolfpack

NC State's 2021 football recruiting class got bigger and better Friday with the commitment of Kernersville defensive end Zuyn Reeves.

Bigger in two ways -- in addition to becoming the 19th member of the group, Reeves is also by far the tallest at 6-foot-7. Better because the East Forsyth High School star is a Sports Illustrated Preseason High School All-American candidate.

He is the 15th SIAA 1000 selection to choose the Wolfpack during the current recruiting cycle, a group that includes wide receiver Micah Crowell, his teammate at East Forsyth.

Reeves chose State over his other four finalists, ACC rivals Florida State and Virginia, South Carolina and Michigan State. He is the second SIAA 1000 defensive end to commit to coach Dave Doeren's program, providing a strong side complement to weak side pass rusher Travali Price of North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton.

A long, lean, athletic pass rusher who helped his team win a second straight 4A state championships in 2019, Reeves recorded 88 tackles, 7.5 sacks and eight pass deflections as a junior last season.

He is described by SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. as "a raw yet promising pass-rusher who possesses a good early toolbox of moves, with swim, push-pull and rip."

Although he still needs to gain additional weight and strength -- he's currently at 245 pounds -- SIAA describes him as an "impressive blend of length, size and mobility." Reeves is considered a likely multi-year starter at the next level with NFL potential depending on his size, strength and development."

