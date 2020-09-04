SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Defensive End Zyun Reeves Chooses Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

NC State's 2021 football recruiting class got bigger and better Friday with the commitment of Kernersville defensive end Zuyn Reeves.

Bigger in two ways -- in addition to becoming the 19th member of the group, Reeves is also by far the tallest at 6-foot-7. Better because the East Forsyth High School star is a Sports Illustrated Preseason High School All-American candidate.

He is the 15th SIAA 1000 selection to choose the Wolfpack during the current recruiting cycle, a group that includes wide receiver Micah Crowell, his teammate at East Forsyth.

Reeves chose State over his other four finalists, ACC rivals Florida State and Virginia, South Carolina and Michigan State. He is the second SIAA 1000 defensive end to commit to coach Dave Doeren's program, providing a strong side complement to weak side pass rusher Travali Price of North Lincoln High School in Lincolnton.

A long, lean, athletic pass rusher who helped his team win a second straight 4A state championships in 2019, Reeves recorded 88 tackles, 7.5 sacks and eight pass deflections as a junior last season.

He is described by SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. as "a raw yet promising pass-rusher who possesses a good early toolbox of moves, with swim, push-pull and rip."

Although he still needs to gain additional weight and strength -- he's currently at 245 pounds -- SIAA describes him as an "impressive blend of length, size and mobility." Reeves is considered a likely multi-year starter at the next level with NFL potential depending on his size, strength and development."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Fall Olympic Sports Schedules Announced

NC State will participate in abbreviated fall competitions in men's and women's cross country, men's soccer and volleyball. The women's soccer team has opted out because of a depleted roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Picked to Finish 11th, Gill only Preseason All-ACC Pick

It's hardly breaking news that expectations are low this season for the NC State football team, which was picked to finish 11th in the ACC's preseason poll, or that punter Trenton Gill is the only all-conference pick. But there's a siliver lining to the Wolfpack's low standing. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check: September 3

After getting cooled off by the Philadelphia Phillies the previous two nights, former NC State shortstop Trea Turner started two new streaks with a three-hit performance against the Philadelphia Phillies. Read more

Brett Friedlander

A Deafening Silence: How Markell Johnson accepts what he can't change

https://therookiewire.usatoday.com/2020/09/02/a-deafening-silence-how-markell-johnson-accepts-what-he-cant-change/

Brett Friedlander

Even Without Fans, Carter-Finley Stands Won't be Empty

Instead of filling the stands at Carter-Finley Stadium with real fans, which are prohibited because of COVID-19 restrictions, NC State plans to fill the seats at its home football games with the cardboard cutouts of the fans that would otherwise be sitting in them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA to Furlough Indianapolis-Based Staff for 3-8 Weeks

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/02/ncaa-furloughs-coronavirus-pandemic

Brett Friedlander

ALS Claims Wolfpack Baseball Great Chris Combs

Former NC State baseball star and Wolfpack Club executive Chris Combs, whose No. 26 was honored by the school this spring, has lost his long battle with ALS. He was 44. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren Breaks Down Wolfpack's First Scrimmage

NC State football coach Dave Doeren liked the 'back-and-forth' of his team's first preseason scrimmage, which was held just before the Wolfpack was forced to suspend practice because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Top Five for DT Taleeq Robbins

Taleeq Robbins, a run-stuffing defensive tackle from Imhotep Institute Charter in Philadelphia, has become the fourth SIAA100 candidate to currently have NC State among his of finalist schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Basketball Coach Gottfried Suing State

Former NC State basketball coach Mark Gottfried has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, claiming that it breached his buyout agreement by witholding payments over allegations of NCAA violations involving Dennis Smith Jr. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

gtamorris