Decision Day for Legacy Recruit Jabril McNeil

Brett Friedlander

Outside linebacker Jabril McNeill, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, is set to announce his choice this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. NC State is considered the favorite.

You can watch his announcement as he makes it on CBSsports.com/live.

McNeill is the younger brother of current Wolfpack defensive tackle Alim McNeill. But that's not the only reason why he's been one of the highest priority prospects on State's radar throughout the current recruiting cycle.

Although the younger McNeill still has some filling out to do at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds -- leading to speculation that he might eventually be moved to defensive end in college -- he is a long, lean athlete described by SI's director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. as being "laterally explosive" with "good change of directon, good strength and solid speed."

McNeill hasn't trimmed his list of finalists any further than a top 11 he posted back in June. In addition to the Wolfpack, his other schools on his list include Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Washington, and West Virginia.

He is one of four SIAA 1000 candidates currently listing State as one his finalists, joining defensive end Javon Nelson and offensive tackle Yusef Mugharbil and defensive tackle Taleeq Robbins.

If the younger McNeill does end up at State, he'll continue a recent tradition of brothers playing on the team together. Not only are siblings Thayer and Drake Thomas already on the roster, but the 2021 recruiting class also includes twins Fredrick and Cedric Seabrough along with brothers Travali Price and Jayden Tate.

Football

COMMUNITY

