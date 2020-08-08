Jordan Poole: 'I Can Definitely Feel the Love" from NC State

Jordan Poole became the 16th member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class on Saturday.

It was hardly an unexpected announcement, considering that the Wolfpack had long been considered the favorite to land the highly-rated linebacker from West Stanly High School in Oakboro.

But after the Sports Illustrated All-American candidate decided to delay his original committment date on July 1, the element of doubt had begun to creep in. As it turned out, Doeren and his staff, especially lead recruiter John Garrison need not have worried.

It's not an exaggeration to say that with the possible exception of four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, Poole's commitment is the most important of the current recruiting cycle. Not only does is give the Wolfpack a talented defender with the potential to step in and contribute immediately, but it also sends out a message that Doeren and his newly reworked staff and compete for and attract some of the best prospects in their own back yard.

Here is what Poole had to say about his recruitment, his decision-making process and his ultimate decision in an interview with SI All Wolfpack:

What made you decide that now was the right time to finally make your decision?

"I was just ready to wrap it up."

What did you do and what factors did you take into consideration during the five weeks since July 1?

"I really just talked to my mentors, parents, family members and even some players and really just prayed to God and decided what would be best for me as a whole."

What was it about NC State that made you decide that it's the place for you?

"It has everything you can really ask for to set you up for life in the future. Raleigh is a great place to network, a great place to get your started for the future whether it's football or not, really. That was big for me."

Obviously this decision is important to you, but do you have a feel for how important your commitment is to Coach Doeren and the Wolfpack program?

"I can definitely feel the love. I talked to the coaches and they were beyond excited. Wolfpack Nation is definitely excited. I feel like I was a priority and I feel like I was appreciated. That really means a lot."

How do you think you fit into the Wolfpack's defensive scheme?

"They run a three-man front, so you've got to play with a lot of linebackers, a lot of fast and athletic linebackers and I feel like I check that box 100%. I'm a linebacker that can go play in space, fast, physical. I just feel like their defense is something I can thrive in.

You rushed for over 1,500 yards in high school last year. Any chance you might play both ways at State?

"No, not really. I don't think I'll do that in college. I'll just stick to one side of the ball, the defensive side."

Have you talked to either C.J. Clark or B.J. Hill yet?

"I talked to C.J. as soon as I committed. I haven't talked to B.J. yet, but I'm sure I will."

How about Mario Love Jr? He's been recruiting you hard on social media.

"I talked to him a little bit earlier. He's really happy. We might have to be roommates."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC