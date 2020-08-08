AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Jordan Poole: 'I Can Definitely Feel the Love" from NC State

Brett Friedlander

Jordan Poole became the 16th member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class on Saturday.

It was hardly an unexpected announcement, considering that the Wolfpack had long been considered the favorite to land the highly-rated linebacker from West Stanly High School in Oakboro.

But after the Sports Illustrated All-American candidate decided to delay his original committment date on July 1, the element of doubt had begun to creep in. As it turned out, Doeren and his staff, especially lead recruiter John Garrison need not have worried. 

It's not an exaggeration to say that with the possible exception of four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, Poole's commitment is the most important of the current recruiting cycle. Not only does is give the Wolfpack a talented defender with the potential to step in and contribute immediately, but it also sends out a message that Doeren and his newly reworked staff and compete for and attract some of the best prospects in their own back yard.

Here is what Poole had to say about his recruitment, his decision-making process and his ultimate decision in an interview with SI All Wolfpack:

What made you decide that now was the right time to finally make your decision?

"I was just ready to wrap it up."

What did you do and what factors did you take into consideration during the five weeks since July 1?

"I really just talked to my mentors, parents, family members and even some players and really just prayed to God and decided what would be best for me as a whole."

What was it about NC State that made you decide that it's the place for you?

"It has everything you can really ask for to set you up for life in the future. Raleigh is a great place to network, a great place to get your started for the future whether it's football or not, really. That was big for me."

Obviously this decision is important to you, but do you have a feel for how important your commitment is to Coach Doeren and the Wolfpack program?

"I can definitely feel the love. I talked to the coaches and they were beyond excited. Wolfpack Nation is definitely excited. I feel like I was a priority and I feel like I was appreciated. That really means a lot."

How do you think you fit into the Wolfpack's defensive scheme?

"They run a three-man front, so you've got to play with a lot of linebackers, a lot of fast and athletic linebackers and I feel like I check that box 100%. I'm a linebacker that can go play in space, fast, physical. I just feel like their defense is something I can thrive in.

You rushed for over 1,500 yards in high school last year. Any chance you might play both ways at State?

"No, not really. I don't think I'll do that in college. I'll just stick to one side of the ball, the defensive side."

Have you talked to either C.J. Clark or B.J. Hill yet?

"I talked to C.J. as soon as I committed. I haven't talked to B.J. yet, but I'm sure I will."

How about Mario Love Jr? He's been recruiting you hard on social media.

"I talked to him a little bit earlier. He's really happy. We might have to be roommates."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Lands a Big One in Top LB Target Poole

SI All-American candidate Jordan Poole took longer than expected to make his college decision, but the wait was worth it for NC State. The top linebacker target from West Stanly High School has committed to the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Summer of Learning for Wolfpack's DeAngelo Giles

NC State freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles had a successful summer playing in the Coastal Plain League, even though his statistics might not reflect it. Read more

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren's Scoring Binge Has the Pacers' Future Looking Bright

Brett Friedlander

'New' Leary Takes Command For Wolfpack

A season of experience, a summer of hard work and a vote of confidence from coach Dave Doeren have helped quarterback Devin Leary become a more forceful leader for NC State heading into the upcoming season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren's Hot Hand Finally Cools Against Former Team

After scoring 119 points his first three games of the NBA restart, former NC State star TJ Warren finally cooled off for the Indiana Pacers in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the team that traded him for cash considerations last offseason. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Breaking Down NC State's Revised 2020 Football Schedule

Notes and observations on NC State's revised football schedule, which is now set to begin -- coronavirus permitting -- on September 12 at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Colts QB Depth Among NFL's Best Thanks to Wolfpack Alumni

The potential for friction in the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room is high after Philip Rivers was signed to take Jacoby Brissett's starting job. But the two are making the situation work, in part because of their shared NC State background. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Philip Rivers Is as Fired Up as Ever as Prepares for his Indy debut

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Open Revised 2020 Football Schedule At Virginia Tech

Assuming everything goes as planned -- and there's still no guarantee that will happen -- coach Dave Doeren's team will kick off 2020 at Virginia Tech

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Numbers Game: Who's Wearing What This Season

Seventeen returning NC State football players have switched to new numbers this season. Here's the list, along with the numbers assigned to all the Wolfpack's incoming freshmen and transfers. Read more

Brett Friedlander