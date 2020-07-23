AllWolfpack
JUCO Cornerback Ashford Becomes Wolfpack's 17th Football Commitment

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have turned to the junior college market in search for what they hope will be immediate secondary help in 2021.

Cornerback Rakeim Ashford from Jones County Community College announced his commitment to the Wolfpack on Wednesday.

A 6-1, 190-pound Ackerman, Miss., native, Ashford earned all-conference honors in his first season at Jones College in his home state. He led the team with four interceptions while making 39 tackles in 10 games, along with scoring a touchown on a blocked punt.

"For the last couple of weeks I've been undecided with what I wanted to do with COVID-19 going on," Ashford wrote in a Twitter post revealing his decision to play for State. "I have sat down and talked to my family and close ones with the decisions I have to make. Not only do I want to better myself as an athlete, but also academically."

Ashford is 17th member of State's 2021 recruiting class.

He is the fourth defensive back and third corner to pledge to the program in this cycle, joining teammates Mario Love Jr. and Sean Brown of Hough High School in Cornelius and Nate Evans of Cox High in Virginia Beach, Va.

Unlike those prep players, Ashford will likely be asked to step right in and contribute to a secondary that has been a weak spot for the Wolfpack over the past few seasons.

