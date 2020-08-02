State Makes Cut for Devin Lee, Jordan Poole Decision Coming Soon

Two major pieces of NC State's 2021 football recruiting puzzle moved a step closer to being put into place Sunday with updates coming from top defensive targets Devin Lee and Jordan Poole.

Lee, a three-star defensive tackle from Ola High School in McDonough, Ga., announced that the Wolfpack has made his top six schools, joining ACC rivals Duke and Virginia Tech, along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt of the SEC.

A 6-foot-3, 274-pound prospect whose offers have taken off over the past few months despite the coronavirus-mandated moratorium on in-person contact, had a breakout season in 2019 with 17 sacks, 53 tackles and a blocked field goal.

Poole. meanwhile, is perhaps the Wolfpack's most coveted uncommitted recruit in the current cycle.

He announced on social media Sunday that he will announce his "decision soon."

Rated as one of the top players overall in North Carolina, the Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, the Oakboro native rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior at West Stanly High School last year. But he is also one of the highest-rated linebackers in the state -- the position he projects to play in college.

State is considered a heavy favorite for Poole, even though he delayed his original commitment date on July 1, calling it "a business decision."

"I just want to be completely sure about my decision," he said last month in an interview with SI All Wolfpack. "I guess I was still kind of flip-flopping and I just wanted to be bought in 100- percent on my decision and make sure I made a good, sound decision."

In addition to State, Virginia Tech and South Carolina are in Poole's final three schools.

