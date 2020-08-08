AllWolfpack
Top Target Jordan Poole to Commit at 2 p.m. Today

Brett Friedlander

The waiting game for top linebacker prospect Jordan Poole is almost over.

The Sports Illustrated All-American candidate from West Stanly High School in Oakboro has indicated via a post on his Twitter account that he plans to announce his college commitment at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Poole, 6-foot, 225-pounds, has been one of coach Dave Doeren's most coveted uncommitted recruit in the current cycle. 

The Wolfpack has long been considered the favorite and remain so, even though Poole put off his original commitment date of July 1 -- calling it a "business decision" -- to give himself more time to consider his decision.

Virginia Tech and South Carolina are his other two announced finalists.

"I just want to be completely sure about my decision," he said last month. "I guess I was still kind of flip-flopping and I just wanted to be bought in 100- percent on my decision and make sure I made a good, sound decision."

Rated as one of the top players overall in North Carolina, Poole rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior at West Stanly. His future, however, is on the defensive side of the ball.

SI's director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. describes Poole as "fearless," while faving about his instincts as a linebacker.

Here's an excerpt from Garcia's evaluation of Poole from his SI All-American profile:

"Poole breaks down before making a tackle in the hole, and he explodes through the ball carrier. Will take on an offensive lineman in the hole like a pro. Good lateral pursuit during screens and sweeps.

"Poole is an old-school linebacker with enormous hitting power. He reads offensive linemen and commonly beats them to the ball carrier when they pull. Played safety in high school, so he understands coverage quite well."

