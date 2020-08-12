AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Makes Top Eight for In-State Safety Hattley

Brett Friedlander

Coming on the heels of a major in-state defensive commitment, NC State remained in contention for another big recruiting victory Tuesday when four-star safety Chase Hattley of Panther Creek High School in Cary included the Wolfpack in his top eight schools.

Joining State on Hattley's list of finalists are ACC rivals Florida State and Boston College, Oklahoma, West Virginia, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Liberty,

Chase Hatley top 8

 A long, agile 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who also competes on the track team in the high jump and long jump, Hattley led the NCHSAA's 4A classification with nine interceptions last season.

He added 29 tackles and five pass breakups while also displaying his ball skills on offense with three touchdown catches. In two varsity seasons for the Catamounts, he has compiled 77 tackles, 11 interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren has already received commitments from three defensive backs in his Class of 2021 -- cornerbacks Mario Love Jr. and Nate Evans, along with safety Sean Brown.

But he continues to look for secondary help after two straight seasons in which State ranked 11th in the ACC in pass defense.

The 16th and latest addition to the Wolfpack's 2021 class, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Jordan Poole from West Stanley High School, announced his commitment on Saturday.

