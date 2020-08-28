Coaches Preparing for 2022 Football Recruiting Blitz

Tuesday, Sept. 1 is a key date in college football recruiting. It's the day that high school juniors in the Class of 2022, according to NCAA rules, can begin receiving any form of private electronic communication -- including emails, texts and direct messages on social media -- from college coaches.

NC State's Dave Doeren and his staff, looking to build on the momentum of an impressive 2021 cycle, are understandably excited about the upcoming threshold even though Sept. 1 is a largely symbolic date.

Coaches, after all, have been recruiting 2022 prospects for awhile now through contact intiated by parents, high school coaches and the players themselves. More than two dozen juniors have already reported receiving scholarship offers from the Wolfpack.

It's a list that includes:

Michael Allen, 4★ Athlete, 5-10, 181, Greenville (J.R. Rose)

Brandon Cleveland, 4★ DT, 6-3, 260, Brandon, Fla. (Sneffer Christian Academy)

Isaiah Crowell, 3★ CB, 6-0, 180, Kernersville (East Forsyth)

Sherrod Covil Jr., 3★ SAF, 6-0, 185, Chesapeake, Va. (Oscar Smith)

Andre Dollar, 4★, TE, 6-2 1/2, 230, Mustang, Okla. (Mustang)

Daylen Everett, 4★ CB, 6-0, 180, Norfolk, Va. (North View)

Austin Firestone, 3★ OT, 6-5, 260, Niceville, Fla. (Niceville)

Segree Graham, 3★, DE, 6-3, 240, Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail)

Ahmarian Granger, 3★, Athlete, 6-0, 170, Norfolk, Va. (Maury)

Andre Greene, 4★ WR, 6-3, 180, Richmond, Va. (St. Christopher)

Omarion Hampton, 4★, RB, 6-0, 210, Clayton (Cleveland)

Tayon Holloway, 4★ CB 5-11, 170, Virginia Beach, Va. (Green Run)

Santana Hooper, 4★ DT, 6-2, 285, Shelby (Shelby)

Nick James, 4★ DT, 6-3, 265, Prattville, Ala. (IMG Academy)

Shaleak Knotts, 4★ WR, 6-2, 175, Monroe (Monroe)

Shawn Miller, 4★ WR, 6-1, 190, Scottsdale, Ariz. (IMG Academy)

Walter Nolen, 4★ DT, 6-5, 290, Olive Branch, Miss. (IMG Academy)

Hayden Schwartz, 3★ DE, 6-4, 244, Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

Jimmy Scott, 3★ DE, 6-3, 250, Hamburg, N.Y. (St. Francis)

Dakota Twitty, 4★ WR, Mooresboro (Thomas Jefferson Academy)

Rylan Vann, C, 6-1, 255, Cary (Cary)

Quanye Veney, WR, 5-9, 160, Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)

Mekhi Wall, WR, 5-10, 165, Greensboro (Dudley)

Enai White, 5★ DE, 6-5, 225, Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Institute)

C.J. Williams, 4★ WR, 6-2, 193, San Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)

Torren Wright, 4★ OLB, 6-3, 210, Kannapolis (A.L. Brown)

Keon Wylie, 3★ DE, 6-3, 205, Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Instititue)

