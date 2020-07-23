Wolfpack Makes Cut for Another Offensive Line Prospect

NC State already has three offensive linemen committed to its football recruiting Class of 2021. But it still has the potential to add even more now that highly-rated tackle Yusef Mugharbil of Murphy High School has included the Wolfpack among his top seven schools.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound prospect made the announcement on Wednesday via his Twitter account.

Mugharbil, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, has developed a strong relationship with Wolfpack offensive line coach John Garrison. His only in-person visit to date was at State's Junior Day in February before the NCAA instituted a coronavirus-mandated dead period that remains in effect.

His other six top schools are ACC rivals North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Louisville, along with Florida, Tennessee and Penn State.

Although Mugharbil plays tackle for his high school, SI All-American projects him to play guard at the next level.

Here's what SI All-American has to say about him"

"(He's) not going to blow you away athletically, but plays with enough effort to overcome any physical shortcomings. ... He thrives in the run game, though not sure if he’s asked to do much more. He’s an effort player, which is rare to see with his size. He can be a bit of a leaner, but that’s the hyper-aggression speaking in his play if anything. He’s hat then hands in the run game.

"Pass protectioin needs quite a bit of refinement, but the run blocking capability is certainly there. ...

Mugharbil will need to make the transition down to guard because he’s an excellent short-area blocker. A lack of polish limits his ceiling on the outside. Perhaps if and when the foot-speed increases with a college strength and conditioning program, there’s a chance he could kick back to tackle as a front-side protector."

The three offensive linemen that have already committed to State are tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond High School in Rockingham, center Thornton Gentry of Chapin High School in South Carolina and Lyndon Cooper, a guard from Carrollton High School in Georgia who announced his intention to play for the Wolfpack on his birthday last weekend.

