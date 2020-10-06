SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Wolfpack Strengthens Secondary With Hattley Commitment

Brett Friedlander

NC State was dangerously thin in its secondary, especially at safety, during Saturday's win at Pittsburgh. Tuesday, the Wolfpack picked up some badly needed reinforcement at that position, even though it won't arrive until next year.

Chase Hattley, a highly-rated safety from Panther Creek High School in Cary, announced his commitment to join coach Dave Doeren's program. He becomes the 19th member and fourth defensive back to join State's 2021 recruiting class.

He chose the Wolfpack over other finalists Oklahoma and South Carolina.

A long, agile 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who also competes on the track team in the high jump and long jump, Hattley led the NCHSAA's 4A classification with nine interceptions last season.

He added 29 tackles and five pass breakups while also displaying his ball skills on offense with three touchdown catches. In two varsity seasons for the Catamounts, he has compiled 77 tackles, 11 interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Hattley is joined in State's 2021 class by fellow safety Sean Brown of Hough High School in Cornelius, and cornerbacks Mario Love Jr., Brown's high school teammate, and Nate Evans of Cox High School in Virginia Beach.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leary, Emezie Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Devin Leary connected with Emeka Emeza for the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in Saturday's game at Pittsburgh. Monday, both NC State players were recognized by the ACC as their respective position group's Player of the Week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UVa Scouting Report

With his team coming off a big win at Pittsburgh last Saturday, NC State football coach Dave Doeren looks ahead to provide his breakdown of this week's opponent Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall Previews Wolfpack

Here is what Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall had to say about Saturday's ACC matchup between the NC State and his Cavaliers in Charlottesville. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren took one final look back at Saturday's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Announces Attendance Plan for Duke Game

Approximately 4,000 spectators will be allowed into Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State's home football game against Duke on Oct. 17 with priority going to students, family members of the players and season ticket holders participating in the Preserve the Pack campaign. Read more

NC State athletic communications

NC State-Duke Oct. 17 Kickoff Set

The ACC announced Monday that NC State's home football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: The Return of Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb was back to his old dominant self for the Denver Broncos on Thursday after missing most of last season with an injury. His big performance against the New York Jets highlights the weekend for former NC State players in the NFL. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: A Defining Victory

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's dramatic 30-29 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Leary's postgame press conference

Here is what NC State's QB1 Devin Leary had to say after throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns -- including the game-winner to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds remaining --in Saturday's win against Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Successful Return for Wolfpack QB of the Future

Playing in his first game since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, SI All American candidate Aaron McLaughlin showed why NC State coach Dave Doeren and his staff are so high on the Wolfpack's quarterback of the future. Read more

Brett Friedlander