Wolfpack Strengthens Secondary With Hattley Commitment

NC State was dangerously thin in its secondary, especially at safety, during Saturday's win at Pittsburgh. Tuesday, the Wolfpack picked up some badly needed reinforcement at that position, even though it won't arrive until next year.

Chase Hattley, a highly-rated safety from Panther Creek High School in Cary, announced his commitment to join coach Dave Doeren's program. He becomes the 19th member and fourth defensive back to join State's 2021 recruiting class.

He chose the Wolfpack over other finalists Oklahoma and South Carolina.

A long, agile 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who also competes on the track team in the high jump and long jump, Hattley led the NCHSAA's 4A classification with nine interceptions last season.

He added 29 tackles and five pass breakups while also displaying his ball skills on offense with three touchdown catches. In two varsity seasons for the Catamounts, he has compiled 77 tackles, 11 interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Hattley is joined in State's 2021 class by fellow safety Sean Brown of Hough High School in Cornelius, and cornerbacks Mario Love Jr., Brown's high school teammate, and Nate Evans of Cox High School in Virginia Beach.

