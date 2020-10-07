SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

What is State Getting in Chase Hattley?

Brett Friedlander

Chase Hattley, a fast-rising safety from Panther Creek High School in Cary became the latest addition to NC State's football recruiting class of 2021 on Tuesday.

A long, agile 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who also competes on the track team in the high jump and long jump, Hattley led the NCHSAA's 4A classification with nine interceptions last season.

His commitment is a major boost for a secondary that, as Saturday's game at Pittsburgh illustrated, is in need of all the able bodies it can get.

So what is the Wolfpack getting in Hattley? Here's the scouting report from his coach at Panther Creek, Sean Crocker:

"Chase is a great recruit to get. You're talking about a long, athletic young man who's got great range and great hands. He's a ballhawk, a guy who gets to the ball quickly and makes plays."

He plays safety for Panther Creek, but because of his size have college coaches talked to you about moving him around to other roles at the next level?

"Just about every coach that has come through and talked to him and talked to me, they kind of see him as a hybrid just because he's so long and he moves so well. They can picture him doing different things. Some guys have asked if he'd be able to play linebacker and I think some talked to him exclusively about that whether it's outside or I even talked to some who thought he could move to inside linebacker. 

My thing was always that it's up to Chase and his mindset. So he and I sat down and talked about it, and he's willing to do whatever. I think right now, in his mind, he's kind of ready to play the hybrid position and when it came down to the last few schools (Oklahoma and South Carolina were the other finalists), that was kind of his mindset -- that he would play some hybrid and he's ready for that."

 What are some of the factors that led him to choose State?

"One is that NC State has been a school on his radar for a long time. Another thing is the proximity to home. Chase is not a flashy guy. Everybody likes being courted by the bigger schools, but he's always maintained that he didn't need to go far away from home to go to college and play football. Then once he got to meet some of (the Wolfpack) coaching staff and talk to them over the phone or text over the past few months, that cemented it for him."

How does Chase's experience in track help him in football?

"He definitely is a leaper who does the high jump and you can't throw over him. He's got such a nose for the ball. I was telling coaches even before the end of last season when his highlights kind of got the ball rolling that we could put Chase in the middle of the field and if you throw a deep pass down the sideline, he's going to get there. He picked off (nine) passes last year. 

"You think you've got a guy open and you throw it up there and the next thing you know Chase is on the scene. He goes up, he can high point the ball and there's not many people that can leap over him. With his combination of size, speed, leaping ability and just his athletic ability -- including his ball skills -- he's very tough."

Has Chase decided whether he's going to play his final season at Panther Creek this spring or enroll early at State?

"It's my understanding that he's going to play this spring. We haven't talked about it in awhile because he wasn't thinking to leave early and I don't think he's talked about it with his counselor. He's got some core classes left for the spring. He and my other guy that's committed to App State, Jonathan Streeter, I think they really want to finish out their senior year. So we're looking forward to that."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack TD Celebration: Hug a Big Guy

Social distancing goes out the window when the NC State football team scores a touchdown thanks to a tradition that calls for offensive linemen to be hugged whenever the Wolfpack gets into the end zone. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Strengthens Secondary With Hattley Commitment

Chase Hattley, a highly-rated safety from Panther Creek High School, has become the latest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Leary, Emezie Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Devin Leary connected with Emeka Emeza for the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in Saturday's game at Pittsburgh. Monday, both NC State players were recognized by the ACC as their respective position group's Player of the Week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UVa Scouting Report

With his team coming off a big win at Pittsburgh last Saturday, NC State football coach Dave Doeren looks ahead to provide his breakdown of this week's opponent Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall Previews Wolfpack

Here is what Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall had to say about Saturday's ACC matchup between the NC State and his Cavaliers in Charlottesville. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren took one final look back at Saturday's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Announces Attendance Plan for Duke Game

Approximately 4,000 spectators will be allowed into Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State's home football game against Duke on Oct. 17 with priority going to students, family members of the players and season ticket holders participating in the Preserve the Pack campaign. Read more

NC State athletic communications

NC State-Duke Oct. 17 Kickoff Set

The ACC announced Monday that NC State's home football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: The Return of Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb was back to his old dominant self for the Denver Broncos on Thursday after missing most of last season with an injury. His big performance against the New York Jets highlights the weekend for former NC State players in the NFL. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: A Defining Victory

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's dramatic 30-29 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander