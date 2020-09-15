Football Recruit Update: Seabroughs shine in Rescheduled Game

High school football across Georgia was adversely affacted by the coronavirus pandemic last week, with several games -- including those involving committed NC State recruits Aaron McLaughlin of Denmark High School and Lyndon Cooper of Carrollton High -- postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Two other members of the Wolfpack's Class of 2021, twin tight ends Fredrick and Cedric Seabrough, did manage to get a game in and lead their Swainsboro High Tigers to a victory. But it wasn't against the opponent they were originally supposed to face.

Jefferson County High announced last Tuesday that it wouldn't be able to play because of positive COVID tests within its football program. With only three days to react, Swainsboro officials were able to arrange a replacement game against Washington County High.

With both the Seabroughs making significant contributions, Between them, the accounted for five of their team's seven receptions to help Swainsboro to a 20-14 victory.

Fredrick caught three passes for 34 yards and a second quarter touchdown. Cedric finished with two catches for 30 yards.

Swainsboro and Washington will meet again in a regularly scheduled game in two weeks.

The only other 2021 Wolfpack recruit currently in action, Caden Fordham of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., also helped his team pick up a win in its 2020 season opener on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker made five tackles, including one that resulted in a safety, in a 36-12 victory against Trinity Christian Academy. He also carried the ball twice on offense.

All but one of State's other 16 committed recruits have had their fall seasons postponed because of the pandemic. The exception is running back Demie Sumo of Willingboro High School in New Jersey, whose season is scheduled to begin in October.

