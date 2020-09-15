SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Football Recruit Update: Seabroughs shine in Rescheduled Game

Brett Friedlander

High school football across Georgia was adversely affacted by the coronavirus pandemic last week, with several games -- including those involving committed NC State recruits Aaron McLaughlin of Denmark High School and Lyndon Cooper of Carrollton High -- postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Two other members of the Wolfpack's Class of 2021, twin tight ends Fredrick and Cedric Seabrough, did manage to get a game in and lead their Swainsboro High Tigers to a victory. But it wasn't against the opponent they were originally supposed to face.

Jefferson County High announced last Tuesday that it wouldn't be able to play because of positive COVID tests within its football program. With only three days to react, Swainsboro officials were able to arrange a replacement game against Washington County High.

With both the Seabroughs making significant contributions, Between them, the accounted for five of their team's seven receptions to help Swainsboro to a 20-14 victory.

Fredrick caught three passes for 34 yards and a second quarter touchdown. Cedric finished with two catches for 30 yards.

Swainsboro and Washington will meet again in a regularly scheduled game in two weeks.

The only other 2021 Wolfpack recruit currently in action, Caden Fordham of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., also helped his team pick up a win in its 2020 season opener on Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker made five tackles, including one that resulted in a safety, in a 36-12 victory against Trinity Christian Academy. He also carried the ball twice on offense.

All but one of State's other 16 committed recruits have had their fall seasons postponed because of the pandemic. The exception is running back Demie Sumo of Willingboro High School in New Jersey, whose season is scheduled to begin in October.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Depth Chart Observations: Wake Forest Game

Here's a look at NC State's depth chart for this week's game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium, along with some tidbits on which players are listed ... and who's not

Brett Friedlander

Doeren's Wake Forest Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided a breakdown of Saturday's opening game opponent, Wake Forest, during his regular weekly media conference. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another Night Game for Wolfpack

The ACC has announced kickoff times for its games on Saturday, Sept. 26 and for the second straight week, NC State is scheduled to play under the lights. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Acceus Lost for Season; Ingram Still not Ready to Play

NC State football coach Dave Doeren announced Monday that senior linebacker Louis Acceus won't play this year and junior cornerback Chris Ingram still is not ready to return to the field because of injuries they suffered last season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jabril McNeill 'Ducks' the Wolfpack, Commits to Oregon

Instead of playing beside his older brother Alim at NC State, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate linebacker Jabril McNeill has decided to carve out his own niche on the other side of the country by committing to Oregon. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: Russell Wilson 'Cooks' Up a Winning Recipe

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran his way into the record books to highlight action among NC State alumni during the opening week of the NFL season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

New Wolfpack Captains no Strangers to Leadership; Moore to wear honored No. 1

In addition to being named a Wolfpack co-captain, along with center Grant Gibson, tight end Dylan Autenreith and safety Tanner Inge, junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will wear the honored No. 1 this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Football is Back and so is Tyrone Riley

No one is happier about football being back than NC State offensive lineman Tyrone Riley, who couldn't stand the thought of missing two straight seasons after having his 2019 campaign ended by injury literally before it ever began. Read more

Brett Friedlander

First Impression of Deacons Could be Deceiving

Despite Saturday's loss to Clemson, Wake Forest figures to be a confident team, with a game already under its belt to work out the kinks, when it comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack's 2020 debut next Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ex-State staffer Kenya Hunter a hot recruiter for Archie Miller at IU

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/indiana-basketball-coach-kenya-hunter-key-recruiter

Brett Friedlander