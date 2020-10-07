SI's Garcia: Hattley's Upside 'Too Much to Ignore'

Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia has taken a long, hard look at the newest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class ... and he likes what he sees in Panther Creek safety Chase Hattley.

Here's what Garcia has to say about Hattley's skill set and potential with the Wolfpack:

'NC State has quietly done well recruiting overall in the class of 2021 as well as within state lines, evident by the latest addition in Cary Panther Creek athlete Chase Hattley.

"With his 6-foot-3, 205-pound build he is asked to move around in all three phases at the high school level, with success as a defensive back, wide receiver and return man in 2019. There are physical advantages and well above average instincts at work no matter his alignment, but the defensive upside may be too much to ignore in the ACC.

"Hattley, regardless of whether he patrols as a safety or bulks up and lives at the second level, has a nose for the football. He is active at all three levels, especially with the football in the air, and attacks it well relative to his size. He can also do damage after creating a turnover, notching a pick-six and nearly making it a habit in 2019 with his staggering nine interceptions to his name. Some came off of tipped passes but most were the product of great position and just as impressive breaks on the ball both downhill and laterally.

"At his best in the linear game, Hattley is relatively fluid given his size. Versus the run he appears really comfortable coming downhill and playing the alley with occasional pop upon contact. His length enables him to shed blocks at an above average clip and he wins in the leverage game while in pursuit more times than not. There is a control to his game, important for tackling efficiency and playing within his frame at the contact point.

"While not the most explosive athlete, Hattley runs well enough to affect the vertical passing game, with high-pointing ability thereafter. His backpedal could use refinement but staying on a low plane at that size is no small task for any taller athlete. The range, instincts and a real understanding of the game help to compensate for the few holes in his game visible through the 2019 season.

"The college positioning will be fascinating when it comes to Hattley in Raleigh. We could see him playing off the ball at the second level full time, occupy a deep half or evolve into a combination of the two and exist as a hybrid defender most defensive coordinators don't utilize because they can't find one. NC State now has that robber type in Hattley, who looks like a three-down defender the moment he dons the red and black."

