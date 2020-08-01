AllWolfpack
NC Prep Football News Yearbook is Back

Brett Friedlander

It's still not known when the 2020 high school football season will begin here in North Carolina, if it takes place at all. 

But when -- or if -- it does, you'll be more prepared to know what and who to keep an eye on with the NC Prep Football News Yearbook.

Compiled by Deana King, the state's foremost recruiting analyst, with an assist from Chris Hughes, the book features a preseason all-state team, conference predictions vote on by the coaches themselves, preseason power rankings for each classification and profiles of every public high school from Murphy to Manteo.

There are also profiles and schedules for several top private schools, making it a comprehensive complement to Sports Illustrated's SIAA Top 1000 project.

NC Preps yearbook

All eight of NC State's in-state committed recruits and their teams are included in the preview, as are most of the Wolfpack's top uncommitted targets for the Classes of 2021 and '22.

While this is the 25th edition of the NC Prep Football News Yearbook, it's the first since 2016 -- marking the return of the book after a four-year hiatus.

The cost is $15, plus priority shipping and processing fees when applicable. It can be ordered by:

  • Mail: Send a check or money order for $23 ($15 plus $8 shipping) to NC Prep Football News, PO box 613, Hamptonville, NC 27020

They can also be purchased directly from King at any scrimmage or game she attends. You can keep track of her schedule on Twitter at @ncpreps.

