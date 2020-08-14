Football Recruits Mull Early Enrollment After HS Season Delay

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Wednesday pushed back the start of its football season until February in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In doing so, it effectively ended the prep careers of many college-bound prospects who are opting to enroll early rather than playing their delayed senior season.

Among them is Hough High School cornerback Mario Love Jr., one of nine in-state recruits committed to NC State’s Class of 2021.

Love announced his intention with an impassioned social media post in which he lamented that “all good journeys come to and end,” he expressed a sentiment echoed my many others facing a similar decision.

“I’m hurt but I still have goals and dreams to chase,” Love told SI’s All-Wolfpack.. “I love my coaches and teammates to death and they are with me on this decision.”

The NCHSAA had originally pushed back the start of its athletic year until Sept. 1.

But with the state still under Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan, which among other things limits public gatherings to 25 or fewer participants, and several counties opting for remote classes this fall, the NCHSAA decided to push back the season until spring.

The new schedule features a shortened regular season of just seven games, beginning on Feb. 26 and ending by April 9.

With the NCAA’s early signing period for football set to begin on Dec. 16, the new dates have put college-bound seniors into a difficult choice -- play their senior season, risking an injury that could carry over into the following fall or graduate early and get a head start with their college program.

“It’s crazy knowing that the season got pushed back and that I have to make a decision if I want to play early or stay,” offensive tackle Jaleel Davis of Richmond High School in Rockingham. “As of right now I’m really stuck in the middle. It’s really a hard decision to make.”

It’s one brothers Travali Price and Jayden Tate of North Lincoln High School aren’t taking lightly.

“I will have to sit down with my family later and make a decision on what is best for us,” said defensive end Price, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, adding that he is “very disappointed and they cut the season in half.”

“It's very frustrating to say the least,” added Tate, a nose tackle and long snapper.

State's other committed 2021 football recruits from North Carolina are safety Sean Brown, Love's Hough High teammate, wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, Davis' Richmond High teammate and East Forsyth wide receiver Micah Crowell.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC