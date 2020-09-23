Wolfpack in Top Three for In-State Safety Chase Hattley

NC State has made the top three for another highly-rated in-state football recruit in the Class of 2021.

Chase Hattley of Panther Creek High School announced via social media Wednesday that the Wolfpack, along with Oklahoma and South Carolina were his top three schools. Although he didn't specify when he plans to announce his commitment, he indicated that the choice would be "coming soon."

A long, agile 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who also competes on the track team in the high jump and long jump, Hattley led the NCHSAA's 4A classification with nine interceptions last season.

He added 29 tackles and five pass breakups while also displaying his ball skills on offense with three touchdown catches. In two varsity seasons for the Catamounts, he has compiled 77 tackles, 11 interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren has already received commitments from three defensive backs in his Class of 2021 -- cornerbacks Mario Love Jr. and Nate Evans, along with safety Sean Brown.

But he continues to look for secondary help after two straight seasons in which State ranked 11th in the ACC in pass defense.

Other uncommitted 2021 prospects currently with State as one of their finalists are defensive end Javon Nelson, offensive tackles Yusef Mugharbil and Diego Pounds, along with defensive tackle Taleeq Robbins.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC