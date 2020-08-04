AllWolfpack
Terrell Dawkins First NC State Football Player to Wear No. 0

Brett Friedlander

Two things immediately jump out at you on the 2020 NC State football roster, which was released on Tuesday to coincide with the opening of the Wolfpack's preseason camp.

The first thing is the first number on the list ... No. 0.

The NCAA has ruled that the number is legal for football and redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins jumped at the opportunity to be the first player in State history to wear it.

Dawkins is a 6-foot-4, 237-pound defensive end from Cox Mill High School in Concord who was redshirted after seeing action on special teams in four games last season and undergoing offseason surgery.

Dawkins wore No. 43 in 2019.

An all-conference selection as a high school senior, Dawkins has a solid football bloodline with his father Tommy having played at Appalachian State and in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his older brother Tommy Jr., currently on the team at App State.

Although its always dangerous to read between the lines, the selection of Dawkins to wear the No. 0 might be a sign that Doeren, defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and defensive line coach Charley Wiles could have high hopes for the young pass rusher at a position that is lacking in depth and experience.

The other noticeable thing on the roster is the line right below the one on which Dawkins is listed.

It's No. 2, linebacker Louis Acceus.

That's not unexpected since Acceus wore the same number a year ago. What is a surprise is that there's no No. 1.

That's the number Doeren traditionally gives to a player each year for his work ethic, character, leadership and accomplishments. James Smith-Williams, Stephen Louis, Jaylen Saumels and Jarvis Byrd are among those that have worn the honored jersey. 

Perhaps Doeren is waiting until closer to the start of the season to award the No. 1 to a worthy candidate. 

If that's the case, wide receiver C.J. Riley would figure to be at or near the top of the list of possibilities.

