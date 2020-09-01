Wolfpack, Deacons Will Open Season in Primetime

Somehow it figures that during a season in which fans aren't allowed to attend games, at least for the month of September, NC State would finally draw a favorable time slot a home football game.

Especially at a time of year when temperatures can soar into the 90s for the noon starts the Wolfpack usually draws.

With or without fans, coach Dave Doeren's team won't have to worry about playing in the heat of the day for its opening game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 19.

The Wolfpack and Deacons will kick off at 8 p.m., with television coverage for the game will be on the ACC Network.

Here is the entire schedule for the first two weeks of the 2020 season, as announced Tuesday by the ACC:

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

