SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Wolfpack, Deacons Will Open Season in Primetime

Brett Friedlander

Somehow it figures that during a season in which fans aren't allowed to attend games, at least for the month of September, NC State would finally draw a favorable time slot a home football game.

Especially at a time of year when temperatures can soar into the 90s for the noon starts the Wolfpack usually draws.

With or without fans, coach Dave Doeren's team won't have to worry about playing in the heat of the day for its opening game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 19.

The Wolfpack and Deacons will kick off at 8 p.m., with television coverage for the game will be on the ACC Network.

Here is the entire schedule for the first two weeks of the 2020 season, as announced Tuesday by the ACC:

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (announced earlier today)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network (announced earlier today)

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Corrigan: Making the Right Decisions During an Unprecedented Time

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan addressed a number of timely topics during a guest spot on ACC Network, including the decision to play sports events in September without fans in the stands. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: August 31

Baseball's hottest hitter Trea Turner extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games while improving his National League-leading batting average to .377 for the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Crowds For September Home Games, Crowd Noise a Possibility

NC State has announced that it will play its September home sports events, including football, without fans. It might not sound that way, though, since the ACC has approved the use of artifical crowd noise. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Women's Soccer Opts Out of Fall Season

Although the ACC plans to play a fall soccer season, NC State's women's team has announced that it won't participate because of a depleted roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gwiz Dominant As Wolfpack Splits in 'Wrestling Underground' Event

While former NC State national champion Nick Giazdowski won his bout, Tommy Gantt, the other Wolfpack alumnus on the card, went down to defeat in the UFC's Wrestling Underground 1 event. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Free Agent Hauschka Auditions With Titans

Former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills, began his search for a new team on Sunday by working out with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Aug. 30

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner got three more hits against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, setting a Washington Nationals franchise record in the process with 11 hits in a three-game weekend series. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ready to Return: Wolfpack in Catchup Mode

After being sidelined for a week because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the NC State football team will be looking to make up for lost time now that it's allowed back onto the practice field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

A.J. Cole: Undrafted Free Agent on the Verge of Being a Star

https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders/news/aj-cole-las-vegas-raiders-star-nfl

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: August 29

Former NC State star Trea Turner is on a tear for the Washington Nationals. Saturday, he extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a big night at Boston's Fenway Park. Read more

Brett Friedlander