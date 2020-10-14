Rooks Brings 'Shooter's Mentality' to Wolfpack Receiving Corps

Porter Rooks thought he had the first touchdown catch of his NC State career during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Virginia. But upon further review, it was ruled that the ball touched the ground as he rolled over, nullifying his athletic diving grab of a Devin Leary pass.

The disappointment of having his moment of glory taken away might have caused some freshmen to sulk, at least for awhile.

Not Rooks.

On the Wolfpack's very next possession, Rooks two catches -- including another diving effort that counted this time -- to set up the score that gave State the early lead on the way to a 38-21 win.

It was a quick recovery he credited to his older brother Patrick, a former basketball player at Clemson.

“He was a shooter and he was always talking about the shooter’s mentality," Rooks said. "If you miss it, you’ve got to come back because you’ve got to be ready to fire again. Just like if you drop a ball, I guess that would be considered a drop. I’ve got to come back and make the next one. When the ball is in the air, it has to be yours.”

That sense of ownership helped the 6-foot-1, 189-pound Charlotte native come down with 173 receptions for 2,424 yards and 34 touchdowns during his high school career at Providence Day School and Myers Park High School.

It also made him one of the most sought-after recruits in North Carolina.

Rooks put himself in a position to contribute to the Wolfpack right away by enrolling early and taking part in spring practice. He took advantage of the opportunity by making a positive first impression, even though the team was limited to five workouts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He continued his rise up the depth chart once football activities resumed in August, to the point that he earned a spot along with Thayer Thomas in the rotation at the slot receiver position by the season opener against Wake Forest.

“I wouldn’t call it a surprise," Rooks said of his fast start. "I’ve put in the work for it. I’ve put in the hours, a lot of extra time just studying, getting extra work in, catching. I feel like I’ve been ready for this.”

“I have confidence in my ability and confidence in what I’ve been working so hard for. I was coming in trying to do my part. I wasn’t trying trying to step on anybody’s toes, I was just trying to do what I could to contribute to the team and be somebody that my teammates can rely on.”

Although he was on the field for 84 snaps, his success in catching the ball through the first three games was modest. He had only five receptions for 45 yards.

He more than doubled that yardage Saturday in Charlottesville by catching three passes for 51 yards.

Coach Dave Doeren said he could tell Rooks was primed for a breakout performance before the game ever began.

"I told Porter that that was the first game I’ve seen him play where he had a different way about him," Doeren said. "He was a very aggressive player, I thought, in that game. Not that he’s not a consistent player, but his personality came out a bit on Saturday.

"It was fun to see that. I told him that I saw him grow up in that game. He had a lot of energy about him. He’s usually shelled up, doesn’t say a ton and just plays really hard. He had some emotion to him Saturday, and it was very obvious. He’s got a lot of good, good things coming his way if he just keeps working the way that he is."

If there really was anything different about Rooks on Saturday, he said it wasn't by design.

“I try to come in with the same type of intensity every day, but I’m just ready to compete," he said. "I felt like this was a game I was going to get some good looks, which I did. I just tried to make a play on the ball."

As Rooks continues to get game experience, adjust to the speed of the college game and "learn the ins and outs of college football, what you can and can’t get away with," his contribution to the Wolfpack promises to grow.

He said the most important thing he can do to help the team win is being a reliable target and making all the plays that come to him. And of course, maintaining his shooter's mentality.

"As a receiver, you can’t do much without the ball," he said. "Regardless of where the ball’s thrown, you’ve got to go get it wherever it is. Being a trustworthy target for your quarterback is big. That’s been my main thing ever since I started being a receiver, going to get the ball at all costs.”

That's what he did on that non-catch at Virginia. Or was it a non-catch?

“Definitely, I got under it," he said, an opinion that was reinforced after watching the video. "I wish I could get that one back, but it’s all good. I’ll get another one.”