Another Night Game for Wolfpack
Brett Friedlander
For the second straight week, the NC State football team will be playing in prime time when it travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to starting times announced by the ACC on Monday
The Wolfpack and Hokies have been designated for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Lane Stadium, with the game televised by the ACC Network.
State will also play under the lights in its 2020 opener this Saturday at home against Wake Forest.
Here's the rest of the league schedule, with television network designations:
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC
Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, RSN
Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
