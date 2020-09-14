Another Night Game for Wolfpack

For the second straight week, the NC State football team will be playing in prime time when it travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to starting times announced by the ACC on Monday

The Wolfpack and Hokies have been designated for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Lane Stadium, with the game televised by the ACC Network.

State will also play under the lights in its 2020 opener this Saturday at home against Wake Forest.

Here's the rest of the league schedule, with television network designations:

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC

Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

