SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Another Night Game for Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

For the second straight week, the NC State football team will be playing in prime time when it travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to starting times announced by the ACC on Monday

The Wolfpack and Hokies have been designated for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Lane Stadium, with the game televised by the ACC Network.

State will also play under the lights in its 2020 opener this Saturday at home against Wake Forest.

Here's the rest of the league schedule, with television network designations:

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC

Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Acceus Lost for Season; Ingram Still not Ready to Play

NC State football coach Dave Doeren announced Monday that senior linebacker Louis Acceus won't play this year and junior cornerback Chris Ingram still is not ready to return to the field because of injuries they suffered last season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Decision Day for Legacy Recruit Jabril McNeil

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Jabril McNeill, an outside linebacker from Sanderson High School in Raleigh and the younger brother of current NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill has made his college decision, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: Russell Wilson 'Cooks' Up a Winning Recipe

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran his way into the record books to highlight action among NC State alumni during the opening week of the NFL season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

New Wolfpack Captains no Strangers to Leadership; Moore to wear honored No. 1

In addition to being named a Wolfpack co-captain, along with center Grant Gibson, tight end Dylan Autenreith and safety Tanner Inge, junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will wear the honored No. 1 this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Football is Back and so is Tyrone Riley

No one is happier about football being back than NC State offensive lineman Tyrone Riley, who couldn't stand the thought of missing two straight seasons after having his 2019 campaign ended by injury literally before it ever began. Read more

Brett Friedlander

First Impression of Deacons Could be Deceiving

Despite Saturday's loss to Clemson, Wake Forest figures to be a confident team, with a game already under its belt to work out the kinks, when it comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack's 2020 debut next Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ex-State staffer Kenya Hunter a hot recruiter for Archie Miller at IU

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/indiana-basketball-coach-kenya-hunter-key-recruiter

Brett Friedlander

Eagles Elevate T.Y. McGill to Active Roster for Opener

With two defensive linemen out with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles have recalled former NC State defensive end T.Y. McGill for their season opening game against Washington on Sunday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Guidelines for Postponement of Games, Cancellation of Season

According to the ACC's guidelines announced by the league's board of directors, football teams must have an "adequate" number of players available from it's original full roster in order to play, including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Postponement Could Potentially Impact Wolfpack

Virginia Tech's game against Virginia next Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak among the Hokies. That will make the NC State game on Sept. 26 the Hokies' 2010 season opener ... that is, if Tech is ready to play. Read more

Brett Friedlander