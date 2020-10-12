State-UNC is a Nooner, As Usual

The annual football rivalry game between NC State and North Carolina may not be at the end of the season this year because of COVID-19 related schedule changes.

But it will still have a familar starting time.

To no one's surprise, the ACC has assigned the Wolfpack and Tar Heels with a noon kickoff for their matchup at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will be televised either by ESPN or the ACC Network, with network designation being announced after this Saturday's games are played.

Here's a look at the entire ACC schedule, with starting times and broadcast network designations, for Oct. 24:

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17

NC State at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN or ACC Network – network designation after games of Oct. 17

Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

