SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Titans Teammate Impressed With Murchison

Brett Friedlander

Larrell Murchison saw his first game action as an NFL player last Sunday, logging 15 snaps from scrimmage and five on special teams for the Tennessee Titans in a 33-30 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fifth round draft pick from NC State was credited with one tackle early in the second quarter. 

But according to fellow defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee's first round draft pick in 2019, the former Wolfpack star's debut performance is just the tip of the iceberg.

"I think he played pretty solid this past week," Simmons said in a postpractice media session Wednesday. "As the season goes on we're going to need him when the games get longer or the seasons gets longer. I think he's going to be a big help for us moving forward. He's got a motor and I like the way he plays. I'd say he's going to help us a lot."

A 6-foot-3, 291 defensive tackle from Elizabethtown, who was listed as inactive for the Titans' season opener against Denver, Murchison led State 7.5 sacks last season in earning All-ACC recognition.

He made an immediate impression during preseason camp, not only with his physical presence on the field but also because of the quickness with which he learned the Titans' defense.

"Murchison, he's a very smart guy with a motor and that's what I kind of like about him," Simmons said. "He's going to make sure he asks you questions. It's great to have a lot of guys, not just myself but Daquan (Jones) and Jack (Crawford) and other guys, in the room with us that can answer questions for Murchison."

The Titans' next game is Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Newcomer Ashford Thrives in Wolfpack Fast Lane

Junior college transfer safety Rakeim Ashford has been in NC State's football program for less than two months, but one game into his Wolfpack career the Mississippi native has already made a significant contribution. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Brett and Kenton Preview the Virginia Tech Game

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs take a look back at NC State's season opening win against Wake Forest and look ahead to preview Saturday's matchup with Virginia Tech on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack in Top Three for In-State Safety Chase Hattley

Chase Hatley, a long, agile safety from Cary's Panther Creek High School will choose between NC State, Oklahoma and South Carolina when he announces his college commitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trenton Gill Named to AFCA Good Works Team

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named to the American Football Coaches Association Good Works team for his fundraising effort to provide meals for those in his hometown of Hillsborough adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Buttering up the Offensive Line With Syrup for Pancakes

Offensive linemen aren't always appreciated for the job they do, but at NC State the coaches have come up with a unique way of recognizing their efforts. You could say its like putting syrup on top of their pancakes. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Carter, Wolfpack Offense Off to a Flying Start

Wide receiver Devin Carter met discussed NC State's win against Wake Forest, the Wolfpack's new offense and the difference between last year's team and this one, among other subjects in a Zoom conference with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Presents New Challenge for Wolfpack Offense

A week after unleasing a powerful ground attack on Wake Forest, NC State might look to take a different approach to exploit a Virginia Tech defense missing two key members of its secondary. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

New Guidelines Will Allow Some Fans at Games

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a change in COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings that will allow at least a percentage of fans to attend NC State home games at Carter-Finley Stadium beginning in October. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Latest to Offer In-State Big Man

Athletic Class of 2021 seven-footer Jonas Aidoo reports that he's been offered a scholarship by NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren's Virginia Tech Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided his assessment of this week's opponent Virginia Tech at his regular weekly media conference on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander