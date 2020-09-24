Titans Teammate Impressed With Murchison

Larrell Murchison saw his first game action as an NFL player last Sunday, logging 15 snaps from scrimmage and five on special teams for the Tennessee Titans in a 33-30 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fifth round draft pick from NC State was credited with one tackle early in the second quarter.

But according to fellow defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee's first round draft pick in 2019, the former Wolfpack star's debut performance is just the tip of the iceberg.

"I think he played pretty solid this past week," Simmons said in a postpractice media session Wednesday. "As the season goes on we're going to need him when the games get longer or the seasons gets longer. I think he's going to be a big help for us moving forward. He's got a motor and I like the way he plays. I'd say he's going to help us a lot."

A 6-foot-3, 291 defensive tackle from Elizabethtown, who was listed as inactive for the Titans' season opener against Denver, Murchison led State 7.5 sacks last season in earning All-ACC recognition.

He made an immediate impression during preseason camp, not only with his physical presence on the field but also because of the quickness with which he learned the Titans' defense.

"Murchison, he's a very smart guy with a motor and that's what I kind of like about him," Simmons said. "He's going to make sure he asks you questions. It's great to have a lot of guys, not just myself but Daquan (Jones) and Jack (Crawford) and other guys, in the room with us that can answer questions for Murchison."

The Titans' next game is Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

