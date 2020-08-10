AllWolfpack
College Football Players to the Adults in Charge: 'Let us Play'

Brett Friedlander

In the climactic scene of the movie Bad News Bears: Breaking Training, the young players refuse to leave the field when the adults in charge try to tell them that their game has been called by a time limit while fans in the stands chant "Let them Play! Let them Play!"

In a sense, it's a scene currently being replayed in real life.

Instead of a Little League baseball team, the angatonists are college football players from across the country. And instead of the artificial turf of Houston's Astrodome, the battleground is social media.

Whether or not they'll be as successful in swaying the decision of the adults in charge as they mull over what appears to be the inevitible decision to pull the plug on the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, their message is the same.

"Let Us Play."

It's an effort voiced best by a series of Tweets from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence: 

Although NC State players haven't gone into as great a detail as Lawrence in pleading their case to play, they haven't been shy about their support for the cause.

Here's a sampling of their posts:

Quarterback Devin Leary ...

Linebacker Isaiah Moore ...

Sophomore linebacker C.J. Hart ...

Freshman wide receiver Porter Rooks ...

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill ...

Freshman linebacker Devon Betty ...S

Sophomore wide receiver Jasiah Provillion ...

Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas ...

