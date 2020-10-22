NC State vs. UNC: How to Watch and Listen

The NC State football team will be looking for its fourth straight win -- and fourth straight win in Chapel Hill dating back to 2014 -- when it takes on rival North Carolina at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

It will mark the first time since 1993 that the No. 23 Tar Heels and No. 22 Wolfpack will both be ranked at the time of their annual rivalry game.

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's matchup, as coach Dave Doeren's 4-1 team goes for the sweep of its in-state ACC rivals in a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN:

How to watch

Time: Noon

Broadcast television: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Announcing crew: Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Mike Golic, analyst; Marty Smith, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh

Satellite radio: Sirus 81, XM 381

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network

Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

