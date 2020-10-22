SI.com
NC State vs. UNC: How to Watch and Listen

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team will be looking for its fourth straight win -- and fourth straight win in Chapel Hill dating back to 2014 -- when it takes on rival North Carolina at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

It will mark the first time since 1993 that the No. 23 Tar Heels and No. 22 Wolfpack will both be ranked at the time of their annual rivalry game. 

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's matchup, as coach Dave Doeren's 4-1 team goes for the sweep of its in-state ACC rivals in a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN:

How to watch

Time: Noon

Broadcast television: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Announcing crew: Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Mike Golic, analyst; Marty Smith, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh

Satellite radio: Sirus 81, XM 381

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network

Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Talkin' Wolfpack: UNC

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs look back at NC State's win against Duke last Saturday and its upcoming rivalry game at North Carolina on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

All Systems 'Go' For Payton Wilson

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson will be brimming over with intensity on Saturday at North Carolina, but not because he and his Wolfpack teammates will be playing a rivalry game. That's how the redshirt sophomore plays every game, every down and every practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren, Teammates Have Confidence in Hockman

With Devin Leary sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season with a broken fibula suffered in last Saturday's win against Duke, the job of building on NC State's promising 4-1 start now rests squarely in the hands of backup Bailey Hockman. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Introduces 'Blood Moon' Uniforms

NC State's football team will wear special uniforms, patterned after the astronomical phenomenon known as a Blood Moon, for its homecoming game against Florida State on Nov. 14. Read more

NC State athletic communications

College Hoop Corruption Scandal Promised a Reckoning. Where is it?

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UNC Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren looks ahead to Saturday's game against rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill and the rivalry between his 23rd-ranked Wolfpack and the No. 14 Tar Heels. Read more

Brett Friedlander

UNC's Mack Brown Previews Wolfpack

Here is what North Carolina football coach Mack Brown had to say about Saturday's game against NC State at Kenan Stadium, the first meeting in 27 years in which both rivals are ranked in the national polls. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Duffy Shines as Wolfpack's Next Man Up

Former Walkon Isaac Duffy had never been on the field for a snap from scrimmage during his 16-game NC State football career. But you'd never know it the special teams ace performed in helping his team to a 31-20 win against Duke. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Duke Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren takes one final look back at the Wolfpack's 31-20 victory against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wilson ACC Linebacker of the Week; Ekwonu Top Lineman

Linebacker Payton Wilson's 19-tackle, two-interception effort against Duke on Saturday earned him ACC Player of the Week honors while NC State teammate Ickey Ekownu was named the league's Offensive Lineman of the Week. Read more

Brett Friedlander