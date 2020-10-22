NC State vs. UNC: How to Watch and Listen
Brett Friedlander
The NC State football team will be looking for its fourth straight win -- and fourth straight win in Chapel Hill dating back to 2014 -- when it takes on rival North Carolina at Kenan Stadium on Saturday.
It will mark the first time since 1993 that the No. 23 Tar Heels and No. 22 Wolfpack will both be ranked at the time of their annual rivalry game.
Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's matchup, as coach Dave Doeren's 4-1 team goes for the sweep of its in-state ACC rivals in a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN:
How to watch
Time: Noon
Broadcast television: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Announcing crew: Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Mike Golic, analyst; Marty Smith, sideline
How to listen
Wolfpack sports network
Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM Raleigh
Satellite radio: Sirus 81, XM 381
Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst
Live stats: gopack.com
Twitter: @Packfootball
Facebook: StatePackFootball
Here's where and when to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network
Florida State at Louisville, Noon, RSN
Notre Dame at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network
