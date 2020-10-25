SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeBasketballSportsFootball
Search

Grant Gibson UNC Postgame Press Conference

Brett Friedlander

It was a tough day for NC State's offense Saturday at North Carolina.

Playing for the first time since starting quarterback Devin Leary's season-ending injury, the Wolfpack struggled early, got a brief spark off the bench from true freshman Ben Finley, before finally achieving some late success long after the outcome -- a 48-21 loss to the rival Tar Heels -- was decided.

Here's what center Grant Gibson had to say about the loss and the offense's performance during a postgame session with the media:

How much of a boost did the offense get when Finley came into the game during the second quarter?

"At that time in the game, it was huge. He gave us the spark that we needed. I thought he played well. It was good to see him out there. He’s been playing hard."

How disappointed was the offense with the start and how important was it to finally help get something going after Finley came in?

"At that point in the game, I don’t think we were upset at all. It’s a long game. At that point, I think we were down 14-0. We were still in the first half. We could still come back and still play hard. I thought that we did that . We didn’t flinch. We just tried to keep competing."

How important was it for Bailey Hockman to come back in during the second half and have some success?

"I thought that he came in at the end and played hard. I know that it was tough on him at first to be pulled, but he was still on the sidelines still trying to cheer us on and keep the team moving. I was proud of the way that came in at the end. That says a lot about him and the way he carries himself. I thought he did well."

What does the team need to work on most during the open week?

"We’re going to go take a look at this film. I think that we need to go fix a lot of things. We obviously need to go back and look at ourselves first. I think that we need to get healthy. We need to get some guys back, but I also think that we need to keep competing hard. I think that in this bye week we are going to take a look at ourselves, learn from this loss and just bounce back."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bam Knight UNC Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State sophomore running back Zonovan Knight had to say after the Wolfpack's 48-21 loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren UNC Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State football coach Dave Doeren said following the Wolfpack's 48-21 loss to rival North Carolina at Kenan Stadium

Brett Friedlander

Isaiah Moore UNC Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State junior linebacker and co-captain Isaiah Moore had to say during a postgame session with the media following Saturday's 48-21 loss to UNC in Chapel Hill. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: UNC 48, State 21

NC State's biannual visit to Chapel Hill started badly and got progressively worse on the way to a 45-21 shellacking at the hands of rival UNC that ended both the Wolfpack's three-game winning streak overall as well as its three-game winning streak against the Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Halftime Observations: UNC 14, State 7

SI All Wolfpack deputy editor Kenton Gibbs breaks down the first half of NC State's game at UNC and looks ahead to what the Wolfpack needs to come from behind in the second half. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at UNC

Live updates and analysis from NC State's annual rivalry game against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Witt in, Riley Out on Wolfpack Offensive Line for UNC

Starting left tackle Justin Witt is available for the first time in three weeks while starting right tackle Tyrone Riley is among the NC State players that are inactive for today's game at UNC. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

Tickets to Saturday's NC State-UNC football game in Chapel Hill are scarce, but a few are available. But if you want to see the game in person, get ready to pay a premium price. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: UNC

Everything you need to know about the rivalry showdown between NC State and North Carolina at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Kenton's Keys: UNC

SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying offensive and defensive keys that could lead to a potential NC State victory against North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Read more

Kenton Gibbs