Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at UVa

The NC State football team has taken to the road for the third straight week, the first time that's happened since 1986.

You'd think that after earlier road trips to Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, the Wolfpack would feel comfortable on being away from home. But coach Dave Doeren nixed that idea during his most recent meeting with the media on Thursday.

"I don’t really like being gone three straight weeks regardless of what is going on, pandemic or not," Doeren said. "I guess we’ll pay the benefit of this at the end of the year because we’ve got a bunch of home games to finish the season."

Like it or not, State looked at home on the road last week in rallying for a 30-29 win against a nationally ranked Pitt team. That bodes well for today's game against Virginia at Scott Stadium, especially now that Devin Leary has finally entrenched himself as the team's starting quarterback.

Leary won't have to repeat his 336-yard, four-touchdown performance against Pitt for State to win the game. His passing success against last week should help keep UVa's defense from selling out against the run, opening things back up for Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. on the ground.

As long as the Wolfpack's veteran offensive line does its job and the secondary holds up physically, Leary can lead the Wolfpack to another victory simply by getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers and avoiding mistakes.

While you're waiting for kickoff, here's a look at our coverage from earlier in the week:

PREGAME

State's list of inactives today includes several key players. The Wolfpack will be without starting nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and offensive tackle Justin Witt for the second straight week. Among the surprises among this week's inactives are starting defensive end Daniel Joseph and blocking tight end Dylan Parham, along with backup offensive lineman Timothy McKay. On the plus side, senior defensive end Val Martin is dressed and available for the first time this season. ...

UVa has announced that seven of its players will be unavailable because of contact tracing quarantines. Among the missing players is starting safety Joey Blount ...

Senior offensive guard Joe Sculthope is today's game captain for the Wolfpack. Permanent co-captain Dylan Autenreith, has he has for the first three games, is State's representative for the pregame coin toss ...

UVa wins the toss and defers, so Leary and the offense will get first crack at the ball ...

FIRST QUARTER

Quick three-and-out for the Wolfpack offense. Not the way you want to start ...

State's defense needs to create some takeaways against a Cavaliers offense that has had a problem with turnovers. The Wolfpack has forced only one turnover so far this season, a fumble in the opener against Wake Forest ...

Malik Dunlap with a nice job of defending UVA's 6-foot-7 tight end Tony Poljan and the Wolfpack defense gets a quick three-and-out to start the game. Dunlap is coming off what Doeren described as the best game of his career last week at Pitt. Dunlap and the rest of the secondary will have its hands full against a tall Cavaliers receiving corps.

Nice grab in traffic by Thayer Thomas to move the sticks ...

Wow! What a catch by true freshman Porter Rooks! We've heard about how good the kid is since he arrived in January, but he just showed us what the hype is about. Great diving, juggling catch for a Wolfpack TD ...

It's being reviewed, which is always iffy. But it was ruled a TD on the field, so it will be hard to overturn ...

But it was overturned and State will attempt a long field goal ... Dunn's attempt hits the crossbar and his streak of 14 straight makes comes to an end ... Very disheartening turn of events ...

Even though the touchdown was taken off the board, it should be noted that Leary did a great job standing tall in the pocket and giving his man downfield a chance to make the play despite taking a big hit ...

And the Wolfpack takes advantage of UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong's penchant for interceptions. Shyheim Battle gets his first career pick and the Wolfpack gets the momentum right back ...

Another diving catch by Rooks on the sideline ... this time it will stand. Add another 15 for roughing the passer and the Wolfpack is inside the 10 ...

Leary hits Trent Pennix out of the backfield for the touchdown and NC State is still perfect in its red zone offense ... 14 for 14 with 13 TDs. Dunn adds the extra point ...

Wolfpack 7, Cavaliers 0, 6:01 left in the quarter

UVA roughs Dunn on the PAT. With the 15 yards assessed on the kickoff, why not try an onside kick here?

Not this time ...

Dunlap with another nice play, this time on the run in corralling Armstrong as he tried to make something happen on third down ...

Virginia just burned its second timeout of the first half ... both times on punt situations in which it got caught with just 10 men on the field ...

Leary and Emezie team up to convert a third-and-long. Wolfpack offense looking strong in th early going ...

How big a difference has Tim Beck made for the Wolfpack this season? How about a flea flicker in which three players touched the ball before Leary hit Cary Angeline down the near sideline for a 32-yard touchdown ...

State 14, UVa 0, 1:32 left in the quarter

Fifteen minutes in the books. UVa has now been outscored 35-0 in its three first quarters this season ...

End of 1: Wolfpack 14, Cavaliers 0

SECOND QUARTER

The Freak, Alim McNeill, picks up his first sack of the season ...

Payton Wilson gets too aggressive on a fourth-and-two play from the 25. Offside penalty gives the Cavaliers a free first down ...

And now McNeill gets called for offside ...

UVa taking a page out of NC State's book from last week ...

Cavaliers running back is ruled to have gotten into the end zone, but this one might be overturned. It looked like Taulapapa was down before he got to the goal like. If the runner is ruled down, how did the umpire miss that? He was standing right there, with an unimpeded view and didn't call it ...

And it is overturned. Third and goal from the 1

