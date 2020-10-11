Jakeen Harris Postgame Press Conference

Sophomore Jakeen Harris led NC State with seven tackles in Saturday's 38-21 win at Virginia.

The only thing that could have made his day any better is if he would have held onto the two potential interceptions that he had in his hands and been able to sign his name to the defense's new "Turnover Bone."

As it is, the Wolfpack still picked off three passes and forced four turnovers in a game it led from start-to-finish, despite several key defensive players being out.

Here's what Harris said in a virtual postgame conference with the media:

What did introducing the Turnover Bone do for the defense?

"It’s always great to have a motivation when you are out there playing. We all know that if you get a turnover you go straight to the dog bone and have fun with it. That was a great thing by coach Dave Doeren and (defensive coordinator Tony) Gibson. That was great."

How disappointing was it to not be able to put your name on the bone?

"I’m mad about that one. I’m back on the JUGS machine getting ready for next week."

What happened?

"I looked downfield, and that’s when I dropped it. I’ve got to just stay focused in, locked in every play trying to catch one."

Since you can't put it in your mouth, how do you celebrate with the bone?

"We just hold it up. Get around the player who caused the turnover and just celebrate with them. Yeah, you can’t put it in your mouth."

What does it say about the young players in the secondary that you were able to play so well even after Tanner Ingle was ejected for targeting?

"It’s always good when young guys are stepping up like Devan Boykin and Josh Pierre-Louis. We’ve got a young staff, a young group. I’m just trying to get those guy’s heads right out there and keep them focused."

What it was like on the sideline after Ingle's ejection? How did you regroup?

"It was silent at first. Tanner came back out and got us back in the moment. That was great by Tanner just coming back and motivating us like ‘it’s not over. We’ve got to keep playing all four quarters."

How important was it for the defense to get a quick stop after Devin Leary threw an interception in the end zone?

"That’s really big for us. We want to pick the quarterback up after he throws an interception. That was really big for us."

How important was it for the defense to finally start forcing some turnovers?

"It’s very important because we were harping on that all week; turnovers, we were harping on turnovers. We’re finally getting them. We’re getting into position to make plays and we’ve got to make them. I mean, I dropped two picks but I’m going to come back strong."

How excited was everyone on the defense after McNeill’s pick six?

"That was very exciting. It’s always exciting when a D-lineman catches a pick. He changed the game right there."

