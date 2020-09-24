SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

NC State at Virginia Tech: How to Watch and Listen

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team will look to build on the momentum gained from its opening week victory against Wake Forest when it travels to Blacksburg, Va. to play Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The game will be the Hokies' season opener after last Saturday's matchup against Virginia was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns and will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m.

Broadcast television: ACC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Announcing crew: Dave O'Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Katie George, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM

Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

Here's the rest of the league schedule, with television network designations:

Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, Regional Sports Networks

Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke outlasts Wolfpack in Volleyball Season Opener

https://gopack.com/news/2020/9/23/womens-volleyball-pack-pushes-duke-to-five-in-season-opener.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Newcomer Ashford Thrives in Wolfpack Fast Lane

Junior college transfer safety Rakeim Ashford has been in NC State's football program for less than two months, but one game into his Wolfpack career the Mississippi native has already made a significant contribution. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Titans Teammate Impressed With Murchison

Former NC State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, a rookie with the NFL's Tennessee Titans, has made a positive impression on his new teammates according to the team's first round draft pick Jeffery Simmons. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Brett and Kenton Preview the Virginia Tech Game

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs take a look back at NC State's season opening win against Wake Forest and look ahead to preview Saturday's matchup with Virginia Tech on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack in Top Three for In-State Safety Chase Hattley

Chase Hatley, a long, agile safety from Cary's Panther Creek High School will choose between NC State, Oklahoma and South Carolina when he announces his college commitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trenton Gill Named to AFCA Good Works Team

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named to the American Football Coaches Association Good Works team for his fundraising effort to provide meals for those in his hometown of Hillsborough adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Buttering up the Offensive Line With Syrup for Pancakes

Offensive linemen aren't always appreciated for the job they do, but at NC State the coaches have come up with a unique way of recognizing their efforts. You could say its like putting syrup on top of their pancakes. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Carter, Wolfpack Offense Off to a Flying Start

Wide receiver Devin Carter met discussed NC State's win against Wake Forest, the Wolfpack's new offense and the difference between last year's team and this one, among other subjects in a Zoom conference with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Presents New Challenge for Wolfpack Offense

A week after unleasing a powerful ground attack on Wake Forest, NC State might look to take a different approach to exploit a Virginia Tech defense missing two key members of its secondary. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

New Guidelines Will Allow Some Fans at Games

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a change in COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings that will allow at least a percentage of fans to attend NC State home games at Carter-Finley Stadium beginning in October. Read more

Brett Friedlander