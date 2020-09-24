NC State at Virginia Tech: How to Watch and Listen

The NC State football team will look to build on the momentum gained from its opening week victory against Wake Forest when it travels to Blacksburg, Va. to play Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The game will be the Hokies' season opener after last Saturday's matchup against Virginia was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns and will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m.

Broadcast television: ACC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Announcing crew: Dave O'Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Katie George, sideline

How to listen

Wolfpack sports network

Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM

Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382

Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst

Live stats: gopack.com

Twitter: @Packfootball

Facebook: StatePackFootball

Here's where to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:

Here's the rest of the league schedule, with television network designations:

Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, Regional Sports Networks

Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC