NC State at Virginia Tech: How to Watch and Listen
Brett Friedlander
The NC State football team will look to build on the momentum gained from its opening week victory against Wake Forest when it travels to Blacksburg, Va. to play Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The game will be the Hokies' season opener after last Saturday's matchup against Virginia was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns and will be broadcast live by the ACC Network.
How to Watch
Time: 8 p.m.
Broadcast television: ACC Network
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Announcing crew: Dave O'Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Katie George, sideline
How to listen
Wolfpack sports network
Flagship station: WRAL 101.5 FM
Satellite radio: Sirus 105, XM 382
Announcing crew: Gary Hahn, play-by-play; Johnny Evans, analyst, Tony Haynes, analyst
Live stats: gopack.com
Twitter: @Packfootball
Facebook: StatePackFootball
Here's where to watch the rest of the ACC's schedule Saturday:
Here's the rest of the league schedule, with television network designations:
Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, Regional Sports Networks
Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
